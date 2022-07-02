Pagenaud Qualifies Sixth at Mid-Ohio for Meyer Shank Racing

Castroneves will start 15th after interference setback in Group 1 qualifying

Lexington, Ohio (2 July 2022) – Simon Pagenaud will start sixth for Meyer Shank Racing’s (MSR) home race, Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Sunday, 12:30pm ET, NBC).

Pagenaud, driving No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda for MSR which is based in nearby Pataskala, advanced through two rounds of qualifying to reach the Firestone Fast Six for the second time this season.

It was an impressive charge for the Frenchman, who was 18th and 16th in the event’s two practice sessions. Once in the Fast Six, he ran as high as third before his final lap of 1:07.419-seconds put him on the outside of the third row.

MSR teammate Helio Castroneves – a two-time Mid-Ohio winner – will start 15th in the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. Castroneves also ran in the opening group, winding up eighth with a lap of 1:07.1798-seconds. On Castroneves’ fast lap, the Brazilian racer had a close call when the No. 12 entry – on a warmup lap – swerved which forced the MSR driver into the grass to avoid him. Following the incident, Castroneves was unable to improve his time and settled with 15th.

Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is will have live broadcast coverage on NBC starting at 12:30pm ET. SiriusXM will also have IndyCar radio coverage on XM Ch. 160.

Driver Quotes:

Simon Pagenaud:

“It was a great qualifying run and obviously we have such huge support here in Ohio. This is our home track and it’s a Honda track, so it’s very important for us to do well. We didn’t start really well yesterday and the team worked really hard last night, I was on the phone with my engineering until 10:30 last night. So I was really happy we could put it into the Fast Six and I think we have something really great for the race tomorrow.”

Helio Castroneves:

“It’s a tough situation and obviously not the position that we wanted for the race. I had pitted early for reds and I don’t think they [Will Power’s team] told him I was coming by on my green flag lap. And whoever obstructs you on your green flag lap, it’s a penalty. I was really hoping that he saw me and would let me by because obviously he was fast enough to move on. I feel bad, but the way he moved the car around I couldn’t avoid it. But now, we have to keep going and focus on the race tomorrow. It’s Mid-Ohio, anything can happen and you have to push to the limit.”