Runner Up Finish for Menard while Thwaits Holds P2 in Championship

Elkhart Lake, WISCONSIN – July 3, 2022 – Round 8 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season saw probably the most competitive field of the season assemble at Road America and the race itself didn’t disappoint. Franklin Road’s Paul Menard scored a terrific P2 in the all-new livery No. 5 Showtime Motorsports Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro while Showtime principal Ken Thwaits held on to his second position in the Drivers’ Championship after a P8 finish.

Ken looked booked for P6, the position he held comfortably for most of the race, but rain on the last couple of laps cost him two places. All in all, it was a good day for the Franklin Road team who are now firmly established among the top tier of Trans Am teams.

“I have to say I’m happy with the day overall, stated Ken. “I took it easy when the rain came as I was on slicks and wanted to come home in one piece. I gather I’m still in P2 in the Championship with three rounds to go and that’ll do for me.”

About Paul Menard’s return in the Chevrolet Camaro Ken added, “There were two NASCAR drivers plus reigning Champion Chris Dyson battling it out at the front of the race so that gives you an idea of the level of competition. The car performed really well in Paul’s hands and naturally from a team perspective I’m glad we got the runner up spot. If it wasn’t for the rain, it would have been a perfect day but I’ll take it.”

Ken picked up 18 Championship points for finishing in P8 giving him a provisional total of 176, one point ahead of third placed Tomy Drissi.

Paul Menard was having his third drive of the season for Franklin Road after winning at Charlotte the last day he raced. Having qualified in P3 with a best time of 2:04:220 he outgunned Championship leader Chris Dyson to claim P2 on the podium after an epic duel over the closing laps that was everything Trans Am fans love to see. One of the best races of the season, the highlights can be seen at the following times:

TA/XGT/SGT/GT – Jul 09, 2:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA/XGT/SGT/GT (Encore Presentation) – Jul 10, 10:00p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 – Jul 10, 2:30p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

TA2 (Encore Presentation) – Jul 11, 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

The TA Class series now takes its traditional midsummer break before resuming at the legendary Watkins Glen September 7 to 11. Meanwhile TA2 continues at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville August 5 and 6.

