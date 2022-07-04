Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Road America

Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 34th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 9th

“Overall, it was a hard-fought day. We definitely didn’t have the speed we wanted all weekend. We had some pit road trouble, but we fought hard to maximize everything we could. We just needed to be better overall. Despite everything, we had a solid day and finished in the top 10, which is about as good as I could ask for for the way the weekend was going.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 34th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 25th

“We didn’t finish where we would have liked to at Road America, but we did have some great stage points. It was shaping up to be a solid day, but we had a pit road issue during a green-flag stop which set us back a bit. Overall, we learned quite a bit.” – Justin Haley



Henry 180

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 38th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 6th

“It was a disappointing day. The speeding penalty just added a little bit of insult to injury, but we finished about where we should have. I’m proud of everybody on this No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions team. We’ve worked hard to try to make it better, but honestly, we just needed everything we could possibly get. It was okay for a lap or two, but the tires went away pretty quickly. Bruce (Schlicker) and everybody did what they could to try to make it better, but we just missed it.” – AJ Allmendinger

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 22nd

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 29th

“Road America is a race track that I love. I loved the challenge of this weekend, and it was definitely that. We unloaded with decent short-run speed but the driver made too many mistakes in qualifying that set us back. The guys on this No. 11 AG1 team tried to come up with the best strategy possible, but unfortunately, we found ourselves behind the hornets nest and just got mixed up in other peoples’ issues, resulting in damage at the end of the race. I’m disappointed, but we will carry on to Atlanta next week.” – Daniel Hemric

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 32nd

“Really frustrating end to our day with a wreck in front of us in the middle of the straightaway. It’s just hard to miss that kind of wreck. I always try to think of something I could have tried differently, but I didn’t know what was ahead of them. The track was blocked, and I had to slam on the brakes but couldn’t avoid it.” – Landon Cassill





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.