RCR NCS Post Race Report: Road America￼

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Team’s Strong Run Stalled by Late-Race Mechanical Issue at Road America

Finish: 31st

Start: 20th

Points: 19th

“We had a fast Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet today, and it was special to be able to use this Independence Day weekend to honor our military and veterans with Dow. We just ended up with some bad luck at the end of the race that prevented us from showing how good our Chevy was. We started the race 20th but moved up quickly. Our Dow Salutes Veterans Chevy handled really well today, both in the left and right turns. We raced our way as high as eighth and I really thought we had a chance at a top-10 finish. Unfortunately, with three laps to go we blew a left-front rotor getting into Turn 5. I saved it and was able to pull off the track without a caution but it ended our day. Congrats to my teammate, Tyler Reddick on his first Cup Series win. That guy is an animal and his win is much-deserved.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Earn Career-First NASCAR Cup Series Victory with Spectacular Performance at Road America

Finish: 1st

Start: 4th

Pooints: 13th

“What better place to get our first win in the NASCAR Cup Series than Road America? I love the fans, I love this racetrack, and being here on the 4th of July weekend is just so special, especially with 3Chi and the patriotic paint scheme we had this weekend. I love that they came on board this year and took a chance on a young guy like me and we got it done. We won a race. It was a long day but the balance of our Chevy was good all day. I definitely knew Chase Elliott was fast, but we could stay with him on the long run. That told me if we cycled through that last pit sequence, we’d be close or get around him, and we’d have a great shot. We didn’t quite get around him, but we were within reach. Thankfully, we just waited for the right opportunity and I was able to take advantage of it in Turn 6. I thought he was going to run me back down. I started to make some mistakes and started to take care of the brakes, but it all worked out. What a day.” -Tyler Reddick