Stewart-Haas Racing: Road America 250 from Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Road America 250

Date: July 3, 2022

Event: Road America 250 (Round 18 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (4.048-mile, 14-turn road course)

Format: 62 laps, broken into three stages (15 laps/15 laps/32 laps)

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 28th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 2nd, Finished 14th / Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 10th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 24th, Finished 28th / Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (11th with 479 points, 145 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (12th with 452 points, 172 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (16th with 422 points, 202 out of first)

● Cole Custer (27th with 295 points, 329 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his 10th top-10 of the season and his first top-10 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Road America.

● This was Harvick’s third straight top-10. He finished fourth June 12 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and 10th in the series’ previous race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

● Harvick’s 10th-place result bettered his previous best finish at Road America – 27th, earned last July.

● Briscoe earned his ninth top-15 of the season and his second top-15 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Road America.

● Briscoe won Stage 1 to earn 10 bonus points and one playoff point.

● Briscoe led once for four laps – his first laps led at Road America.

● Custer earned his fourth top-15 of the season and his first top-15 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Road America.

● Custer’s 15th-place result bettered his previous best finish at Road America – 17th, earned last July.

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the Road America 250 to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. His margin over second-place Chase Elliott was 3.304 seconds.

● Reddick was the 13th different winner in the 18 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were two caution periods for a total of two laps.

● Twenty-nine of the 37 drivers in the Road America 250 finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Road America with a 33-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

Sound Bites:

“Our HighPoint.com Mustang was good in the first stage. We really needed some more playoff points and those extra stage points as the regular season winds down, so staying out for the stage win helped with that. But once we were fighting back in traffic, things really changed. It was super hard to pass and we started to struggle. It was more difficult than I thought it would be to overcome that, but I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it and trying to get as much out of it as we could. I think we’ve got a really good setup for the next few road courses.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Atlanta 400 on Sunday, July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.