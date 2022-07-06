GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Mid-Ohio

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Stats

Grant Enfinger will be making his first ever start at Mid-Ohio in any series this weekend.

NCWTS Road Course Stats (5 Tracks)

Combined Starts: 8, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 4th (COTA 2021) Top 5’s: 1, Top 10’s: 3, Laps led: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 30, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race GMS Racing chassis no. 138 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. This Silverado RST has been the No. 23 team’s road course workhorse this season, racing in events at Circuit Of The Americas, where it finished 10th, and Sonoma Raceway, where it finished 11th. Sheldon Creed drove this chassis to two top-five finishes in 2021, when it was originally built.

Crew Chief Change: Over the off weekend, GMS Racing officials announced that they would be making a crew chief change for the No. 23 truck. Jeff Hensley, a 35-year veteran of the sport, has rejoined the team to call the shots for Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the season. The duo have previous success from years past, earning a total of five wins during their tenure, including four wins and a Championship 4 appearance in 2020.

Playoffs Outlook: Heading into this weekend’s race at Mid-Ohio, Grant Enfinger remains above the playoffs cutline in ninth position. A late race crash in Nashville set the driver back a little ways, but Enfinger still has a 39 point gap to the final position with only two races left in the regular season. The No. 23 team is currently one spot out of the owners’ points playoffs in eleventh position.

Driver Appearances: Grant will be signing autographs along with several other NCWTS drivers on race day at Mid-Ohio near the Championship Row Super Pavilion area in the infield from 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM local time. Fans are encouraged to stop by, take a photo, and get some autographs before the race! – Grant Enfinger Quote: "Racing at Mid-Ohio will provide us drivers with some new challenges, as most of us have never even seen the place before. I expect whoever can adapt the fastest will have a great shot at performing on Saturday. We have been working hard at our road course program on the No. 23 team, so hopefully we will be able to capitalize on that. These next two races at the end of the regular season are crucial for us, so Jeff and I have our heads down and are ready to give it our all with our Champion Power Equipment team." – Jeff Hensley Quote: "I'm excited to kick off and restart my relationship working with Grant and the GMS Racing team this weekend. Going into Mid-Ohio, we will have controlled pit stops, which will eliminate some of our traditional road course strategy opportunities, so we will be chasing after stage points to help build a cushion to that playoffs cutline. We look to have a strong Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet under us throughout the weekend so we can capitalize on gaining as many points as possible."

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Stats

-Jack Wood will be making his first ever start at Mid-Ohio in any series this weekend.

NCWTS Road Course Stats (3 Tracks)

Combined Starts: 4, Best start: 27th, Best finish: 16th (Sonoma 2022), Laps led: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 24th

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 140 in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. The rookie has raced this chassis twice before, in events at Circuit Of The Americas and Sonoma Raceway, where he earned his best-career road course finish at last month. This Chevrolet was built for road course competition in 2021, and earned two top-10 finishes with Zane Smith at the wheel.

Double Duty Once Again: Wood will be able to get some additional seat time ahead of this weekend’s NCWTS race, as he is scheduled to compete in the ARCA Menards Series event on Friday. Bill McAnally Racing, who has an affiliation with GMS Racing in the Truck Series, will field the No. 21 entry for Jack in the Dawn 150. The ARCA race can be viewed live on FS1 or streamed on the FOX Sports App at 5:30 PM ET on July 8th.

Sunoco ROTY Update: A promising night at Nashville came to an abrupt stop early on for Jack Wood and the No. 24 team, setting them back in the chase for Sunoco Rookie Of The Year honors. Wood has since dropped to fourth place in the running order, but is only 20 points behind rookie leader Lawless Alan heading into Mid-Ohio. In the tight rookie battle, Jack trails third place by ten points, and second place by twelve.

Jack Wood Quote: “I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to race at a new venue in Mid-Ohio this weekend. Road courses have been some of my favorite tracks to drive on, and earlier in the year, I was able to test a TransAm TA2 car at the facility and really enjoyed it. Running a double duty schedule this weekend is going to be a challenge no doubt, but I believe that having some extra track time will be a huge benefit heading into Saturday. I’m hopeful that we will have a good run and turn our No. 24 team’s luck around.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

