Weekend Schedule for Atlanta and Mid-Ohio

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series return to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season as the Camping World Truck Series travels to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the first time ever. The ARCA Menards Series will also compete at Mid-Ohio Friday evening.

Practice and qualifying for the Truck Series is set for Friday. There is no practice scheduled for the Cup or Xfinity Series. Qualifying for the Xfinity Series will take place Saturday at 10:05 a.m. followed by Cup Series qualifying at 11:35 a.m.

Thirteen Cup Series drivers have won races so far this year, including five first-time winners. This leaves only three open spots in the Playoffs with eight races remaining in the regular season.

There are five open spots remaining in the Xfinity Series Playoffs Seven drivers have secured their place by virtue of wins including Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill.

The Truck Series race this weekend at Mid-Ohio is the last race in the Triple Truck Challenge and the last opportunity to earn the $50,000 bonus.

There are only two races left in the Truck Series regular-season and five open spots in the Playoffs. As a result, at least three spots will be determined by points.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 8

9:35 a.m.: Truck Series Practice at Mid-Ohio (No TV)

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice and Qualifying at Mid-Ohio (No TV)

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying at Mid-Ohio – FS1/MRN

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 (Mid-Ohio) – FS1

Saturday, July 9

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Atlanta (NBC Streaming App/website)

11:35 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Atlanta (USA/PRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Streaming App/website)

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Distance: 151.28 miles (67 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 15, Stage 2 ends on Lap 35, Final Stage ends on Lap 67

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $671,050

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta

Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80, Final Stage ends on Lap 163

USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $1,376,327

Sunday, July 10

3 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway

Distance: 400.4 miles (260 laps)

USA/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 160, Final Stage ends on Lap 260

The Purse: $7,034,869