GMS Racing ARCA Mid-Ohio Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Champion Container GMS Racing Chevrolet

Mid-Ohio Stats

﻿- Daniel has no prior starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 8

Top 5’s: 4

Top 10’s: 6

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 7.5

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his first career start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday evening, in the Dawn 150. Dye will drive the GMS Racing No. 43 Champion Container, Heise LED, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet.

Friday’s race will be Dye’s inaugural attempt on a race course with the national touring ARCA Menards Series.

DD competed in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Portland Intl. Raceway earlier this season, where he captured the General Tire Pole Award and finished fourth in adverse weather conditions. Dye has no other road-course starts of any kind.

The Dawn 150 can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports app Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

“I’m truly excited to get up to Mid-Ohio on Friday and see what that place is all about. Portland was so much fun and I feel like we’ll be able to translate some of what we learned there for Friday and when we go to Watkins Glen later this year. It’ll also be great to have the Champion Container colors on our GMS Chevy for the first time this season.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

