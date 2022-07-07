Lawless Alan – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 Laps/151 Miles) | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 9 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on making his NCWTS debut at Mid-Ohio: “I’m excited to head to Mid-Ohio this weekend with our No. 45 AUTOChargit team. This is by far my favorite road course on the Truck Series schedule and it helps to bring a lot of prior experience to this track. I’m confident we’ll be able to put together a strong, bounce-back performance Saturday.”

Alan at Mid-Ohio: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday.

Alan brings prior experience into the weekend having run the 2019 TransAM TA2 and 2021 Audi World Racing League (WRL) Endurance races at Mid-Ohio.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

