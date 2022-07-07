Carson Hocevar – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 Laps/151 Miles) | Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, July 9 | Lexington, Ohio | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.)

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on returning to road course racing at Mid-Ohio: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is looking forward to the weekend at Mid-Ohio. The road course program at Niece Motorsports has shown a lot of strength this season – especially at Sonoma – and we’re looking forward to bringing that same speed to a new track for us. We’ll continue to build the momentum we have heading into the final two races of the regular season and it starts with a strong run Saturday.”

Hocevar at Mid-Ohio: Hocevar makes his debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio with a paint scheme honoring the late Bob Cowen. Cowen, who owned the Ohio-based Cowen Truck Lines, was also a dirt late model and Truck Series team owner following his days as a dirt racer. Hocevar’s red and white paint scheme with gold numbers mirrors Cowen’s No. 42 dirt late model as a tribute following his passing on September 19, 2021.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

