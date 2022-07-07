Young’s Motorsports Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 32nd

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the sixth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and most recently at Knoxville Raceway.

Sponsor Intel: For the 15th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes returning partner Ruedebusch as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 67-lap event this weekend.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Grala will also compete at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2022: In his five Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Ohio’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Grala, however, does have one NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track finishing 27th after starting 19th in the No. 61 DMB Financial Ford for Fury Race Cars in the 2018 Rock N Roll Tequila 170.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made seven starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 11.3.

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his 43rd career Truck Series start.

After starting the race, a respectable 17th aboard his No. 02 Catchin’ Deers Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained a solid pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and capped the race off with a respectable 19th place finish in his Truck Series debut at the 1.33-mile speedway.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 15th Truck Series race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the 2.258-mile road course.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “I’ve been looking forward to this Mid-Ohio race all season. I’ve competed there in the Xfinity Series before, and just a couple of weeks ago raced a Trans-Am car there and set a new track record.

“I know the track well, and I think that will give me a leg up on the competition, especially early in the weekend. I’m also coming off a Trans Am win at Road America last weekend, so I’m warmed up and fully in road course mode, which makes me even more excited to see what we can make happen this weekend.

“Young’s Motorsports and I have always had strong runs on road courses together, and I expect Mid-Ohio to be no exception in our No. 02 Ruedebusch.com Chevrolet.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Crowe Equipment

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 134: This weekend at Mid-Ohio, Boyd will make his 134th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 81st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Crowe Equipment as the primary marketing partner for the 15th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment.

Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly.

Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Ohio’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Boyd, however, does have one NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track finishing 25th after starting 35th in the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt in the 2018 Rock N Roll Tequila 170.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made five starts throughout his career and carrying an average finishing position of 27.0.

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Boyd made his 80th career Truck Series start.

After starting 27th for the 150-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Rimtyme Chevrolet Silverado RST to earn a competitive lead lap 25th place finish at the checkered flag.

To The Point(s): Entering Mid-Ohio, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings.

39 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Lawless Alan with nine races remaining this season.

105 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 29th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 80 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.1.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 60th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 59 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the famed Ohio road course.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: Mid-Ohio is a beautiful track! I have not raced there since 2018 but I’m excited to get out there in the truck. The No. 12 Crowe Equipment team has worked hard on “Dozer.”

“Our road courses have been better this season and I hope Mid-Ohio continues that trend.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Trey Burke

Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome!: This weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Trey Burke as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut.

About Trey: A fourth-generation racer, he is now a competitor in the U.S. F2000 National Championship, Burke will trade in his open wheels for fenders in Saturday’s afternoon O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

A native of Alvin, Texas, Burke, 17, has recorded 28 career starts in the U.S. F2000 National Championship with Joe Dooling Autosports, delivering a best finish of seventh.

In 2019, he was also named National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year in the Racesaver Sprints.

Sponsor Intel: For the 15th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based RANDCO Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partner on Burke’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the event this weekend.

Welcome Back: For Mid-Ohio, Young’s Motorsports and Trey Burke welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Trey Burke Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Burke’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Ohio’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Stefan Parsons made his Truck Series debut with Young’s Motorsports.

After qualifying on speed in 25th aboard the No. 20 RANDCO Chevrolet Silverado RST, Parsons maintained a methodical approach to the race which paid off with a solid 22nd lead lap finish in the 14th Truck Series race of the season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Burke as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 95th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 94 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the famed Ohio road course.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Trey Burke, please visit treyburke.myracepass.com, like him on Facebook (Trey Burke Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@treyburke63) and Twitter (@treyburkeracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Trey Burke Pre-Race Quote:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: I feel super excited to run my first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race ever with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things, so I know the truck will be fast. I’ve been working with my new teammates and crew members to ensure I enter the weekend as prepared as possible. I know if we stay on the track and focused, we can get a great finish.”

Race Information:

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 laps | 151.28 miles) is the 15th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Qualifying will follow later in the day from 3:35 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag the following day on Saturday, July 9, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).