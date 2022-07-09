ABT CUPRA XE looking for a comeback in race two of Sardinia double-header

As the checkered flag fell upon the conclusion of the Crazy Race, it looked as though ABT Cupra XE had secured their first Final appearance of Extreme E Season 2.

However, a time-penalty in the Switch Zone for completing the driver change before the minimum time, as well as a further penalty received for hitting a waypoint flag, ensured they dropped to third in the race and ninth overall.

Nevertheless, there were flashes of pace from the team throughout the NEOM Island X Prix I, co-organised by the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna, with Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt behind the wheel.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, ABT Cupra XE, said: “We had a really good day in the Crazy Race. We won, but then we had a small issue in the race when we dropped one flag, which was a penalty. It was game over for us, but we were happy with the performance and I promise for next race we will be much better!”

Jutta Kleinschmidt, ABT Cupra XE, added: “The first Sardinian round is gone. We were in the Crazy Race, we were fast and we finished first, but unfortunately we got a penalty and that put us back in second place. Only the first place goes to the Final and that wasn’t us, but we have another race in front of us and we know that we can do it, so we are looking forward to it.”

ABT Cupra XE will be given an instant opportunity to bounce back, as the second part of the NEOM Island X Prix double-header begins this weekend (9-10 July). Find out where you can watch the action here.

