ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Mid-Ohio – Gray Wins!

Friday, July 8

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 2.258-mile road course

Race: 9 of 20

Event: Dawn 150 (42 laps, 94.8 miles)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

Start: 8th

Finish: 1st

Taylor Gray qualified eighth for his first career start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Heavy rain throughout the afternoon made for a precarious first half of the Dawn 150. Gray focused on keeping his nose clean and was riding in fifth when the yellow flag was displayed at lap 21 for the competition pit break. The No. 17 crew opted to remain on wet tires at the break and the decision paid dividends as the Ford driver found himself in second when the caution flag waved again on lap 35. The course had begun to dry up significantly and Gray came down pit road for slick tires. On the restart, the 17-year-old driver quickly moved back into second place and moved past the leader with two laps remaining to capture his second ARCA Menards Series victory of the season and third ARCA win overall in 2022.

Next event: General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.