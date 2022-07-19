Search
Taylor Gray – ARCA Menards Series Advance: Pocono Raceway

By Official Release
Friday, July 22, 2022
Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile tri-oval

Race: 10 of 20
Event: General Tire Delivers 200 (80 laps, 200 miles)

Practice: 2:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET
Race: 6:45 p.m. ET (MAVTV/FloRacing)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray makes his Pocono (Penn.) Raceway debut this Friday for his sixth ARCA Menards Series race of the 2022 season.
  • The 17-year-old is fresh off the heels of his second ARCA win in 2022, following a thrilling victory in his last outing at Mid-Ohio.
  • Gray is currently tied for the lead in series wins and sits second in the Sioux Chief Showdown standings, trailing Sammy Smith by 18 points.
  • Following last week’s victory, the Artesia, NM native has increased his average finish to 5.5 in 28 career ARCA Menards Series starts.


