Motorcycle Accident Injuries and Tips to Choose a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Motorcycle accidents may leave victims with painful injuries, lost wages, and substantial medical bills. Even the slightest distraction can lead to motorcycle accidents and grievous wounds. A motorcyclist can experience fatal injuries whenever the rider makes reckless decisions such as switching lanes without seeing if it is safe. Riding a motorcycle may prove risky, but follow safe riding practices to reduce or avert such accidents. According to experts at WebMD, wearing a light-colored helmet, reflective clothing, and using headlights may help reduce deaths or serious injuries from motorcycle accidents by almost one-third. Conspicuous or visible motorcycle riders generally reach their destination safely.

Lower extremity damage is the most common outcome of motorcycle accident injury. However, injuries to the head and chest also occur frequently. Moreover, bone fractures in your legs are common in the event of a collision. Chest and head injuries are more severe, according to NHTSA or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Common Motorcycle Accident Injuries

Lower-Extremity Injuries: Lower-extremity injuries are below the waist level and affect your pelvis and legs in a motorcycle accident. While riding a motorbike, your pelvis and legs are known to withstand the maximum impact. Serious lower-extremity injuries can disable the victim. He may not be able to walk permanently or temporarily.

TBI or Traumatic Brain Injuries

As per the findings of a study by NHTSA with 104,472 motorcyclists who suffered injuries in traffic crashes, around 15% of riders wearing helmets and 21 % of riders not wearing helmets suffer from Traumatic Brain Injuries. TBI accounted for almost 54% of the motorcyclists within this group who lost their lives.

Spinal Cord Injuries: Due to the intense impact of the collision, your spinal cord may get seriously injured and result in permanent or temporary paralysis. This kind of catastrophic injury often leads to disabilities for the victim.

Fractures: Crashes occur fast, and the bike may fall on the rider’s leg, trapping the leg under it. Arms and wrists may be fractured when you catch yourself breaking a fall while riding a motorcycle.

Internal Injuries: Internal bleeding and damage to your internal organs often get triggered by penetration trauma, or blunt-force trauma.

Road Rash: When a motorcyclist makes contact with the surface of the road during a crash, he may get serious skin abrasions known as ‘road rash’. Serious cases of road rash need immediate medical intervention. These injuries are susceptible to complications, infections and lead to permanent scarring.

Tips to Choose the Best Motorcycle Accident Attorney

When hurt on a motorcycle during a collision, it is best to seek legal assistance, you can get fair compensation for the injuries you rightly deserve. However, choosing the best attorney for your case can be an overwhelming affair. You should not opt for the first lawyer you see on television. Very few reputed attorneys choose to promote themselves via TV ads. It is best to do ample research online.

Look for attorneys with a specialization in motorcycle accident law. There are numerous minor details that specialist and experienced motorcycle accident attorneys have a better understanding of than other lawyers. You should go through their official websites and check their customer reviews and testimonials. Ask the lawyers for their success rate, experience, and client referrals. Ask for recommendations from friends, family, or colleagues who had sought similar legal assistance.

Conclusion

You may require extensive therapy and expensive treatment to recover from the injuries. You may face permanent disability issues. If you do not hire an experienced lawyer, you may be depriving yourself of money that you deserve or are entitled to. Do not consider accepting an early settlement if you have not spoken to a lawyer.