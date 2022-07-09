When You Need To Hire An Attorney After a Car Accident?

After suffering from a car accident, you might want to hire a lawyer who will help you seek compensation. Even though hiring a lawyer is not mandatory, you need to hire someone with years of experience who can represent you in court and boost your chances of receiving compensation while you recover from the mental and physical trauma. Throughout the whole process of claiming compensation or filing a personal injury lawsuit, you have the right to hire an experienced attorney.

Even though hiring an attorney won’t guarantee the outcome of the case, they will undoubtedly help you investigate the case, gather necessary evidence regarding the negligence of the driver, and focus on the negotiation with the insurance company on your behalf. If you don’t hire a lawyer, this process will not only take a significant amount of time but you might also have to settle less compensation.

You need to determine your level of comfort so that you can know the perfect time to hire a lawyer after a car accident. Continue reading the article to know when you should hire an attorney after a car accident.

Filing an Insurance Claim

When you suffer from a car accident, your first and foremost step in seeking compensation is to file a claim with the other driver’s insurance company or your own insurance company. In some specific states of the U.S., there are comparative negligence laws. This means that if you have something to do with the accident, the compensation you receive will be deducted as per your fault.

In worst-case scenarios, the insurance coverage of the other driver might not carry a policy that would cover your loss and suffering. The physical injuries you sustain after a car accident will determine whether you can file for compensation.

Remember that some physical injuries from the car accident might start showcasing after a couple of days such as whiplash. Consider contacting Parks Zeigler, PLLC immediately after an accident so that they will help you explore the different options through the insurance policy.

Filing For a Personal Injury Lawsuit

If the other driver won’t have any insurance, sometimes your insurance policies might not cover your suffering and losses. This is when you need to contact a lawyer who will help you file a personal injury lawsuit. This type of lawsuit will only work if the damages caused to you are by the negligence of the other driver. As per Strong Tie Insurance, reckless driving is a common cause of a car accident.

If you think that your insurance company is providing you unfair compensation settlement to cover your loss, you will be the full authority to file a personal injury lawsuit as long as you statute of limitations of the state. When you hire an experienced lawyer, they will help you know how much time you have to file the personal injury lawsuit and implement strategies to meet the deadline.

Remember that you need to consider a couple of factors while filing for a personal injury lawsuit. You need to showcase your medical bills too.

Conclusion

This is when you need to hire an attorney after a car accident. Make sure you contact our law firm and we will help you throughout the entire process.