Ambetter Health named entitlement partner for Atlanta’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 10, 2022) – Ambetter Health, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, is expanding its partnership with Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) to become the entitlement sponsor for a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at the speedway as part of a multi-year agreement that begins in 2023. The Ambetter Health 500 will headline the speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend.

“We’re excited to build on our relationship with Atlanta Motor Speedway to sponsor the Ambetter Health 500,” said Brent Layton, President & Chief Operating Officer for Centene Corporation, Ambetter’s parent company. “Through this partnership we have the opportunity to further connect with racing fans and educate them on our cause to ensure all Americans are able to get high-quality healthcare.”

“Ambetter Health has been a great partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports and we’re thrilled to have them on board for 2023 and beyond,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We look forward to working together with Ambetter to help keep people healthy, and we know they’ll bolster our efforts to provide an unforgettable weekend of entertainment for our fans.”

Dawsonville, Ga., native and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott is partnering with Atlanta Motor Speedway and Ambetter to create a special ticket package that offers race fans an enhanced experience for the 2023 Ambetter Health 500. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chase Elliott Foundation and Ambetter Health will also match a percentage of ticket sales to the Foundation. More information on this special ticket package will be announced at a later date.

“There’s a lot of momentum right now around Atlanta Motor Speedway since the recent reconfiguration and new pavement led to more exciting racing last March,” said Elliott. “I’m excited to partner with Ambetter and the speedway to help make the Ambetter Health 500 spring race a must-attend event for NASCAR fans.”

Ambetter Health, born out of the Affordable Care Act, is on a mission to help everyone get the care they deserve, especially those underinsured or uninsured. Ambetter Health offers a variety of healthcare services to its members, including preventative and wellness services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, My Health Pays® Rewards Program and telehealth services. With over two million members nationwide and coverage available in 26 states, Ambetter Health helps simplify healthcare for people across the country. Members have access to a national network of care providers serviced through local health plans, delivering affordable, quality care in the communities where they live and work.

Ambetter Health will donate 500 tickets to military members and first responders to attend the Ambetter Health 500. Additionally in 2023, The Centene Charitable Foundation will donate $100,000 to Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of Speedway Motorsports.

Ambetter Health’s relationship with Speedway Motorsports began in 2021 and grew in 2022 to make Ambetter the official health insurance partner of AMS, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

For more information on the Ambetter Health 500 and the spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com. For more information on Ambetter Health, visit www.AmbetterHealth.com.

