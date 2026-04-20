Jobber Backs J.J. Yeley and Hettinger Racing at Talladega

NASCAR Veteran With Blue-Collar Roots To Drive No. 5 Jobber Ford Mustang in Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 20, 2026) – NASCAR veteran J.J. Yeley will drive the No. 5 Jobber Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Hettinger Racing in the Ag-Pro 300 Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Yeley comes into the 113-lap race around the 2.66-mile oval with a wealth of experience. The second-generation racer has 831 starts in NASCAR’s top-three national touring series – Cup (397), O’Reilly (397) and Craftsman Truck (37).

Before he began his NASCAR career, Yeley was a decorated USAC driver. The Phoenix native scored five championships in the venerable open-wheel series, including the rare Triple Crown where Yeley won the USAC Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown titles in a single year (2003). He won 24 races, breaking the single-season record set by racing legend A.J. Foyt, who won 19 races in 1961.

“I’m blessed to be able to do something I love,” said Yeley, the son of seven-time Arizona Midget Racing Association and two-time World of Outlaws midget champion “Cactus” Jack Yeley.

Yeley’s role with Hettinger Racing is hands-on, and the organization benefits from his experience. His background also aligns with Jobber, the leading provider of software for blue-collar businesses.

“Before I started racing, I did construction in and around my hometown of Phoenix,” Yeley said. “We had a family-owned underground fire line construction company. Did a lot of manual labor and anything else it took to keep the business running smoothly.”

The Yeley family’s workload continued even after the trenches were dug.

“My mom did the books and ran the office. My dad did all the bidding, and then he also ran the backhoe. In total, there were eight of us, so a small group, but we did a lot of very substantial jobs. To have Jobber available to us back then would’ve really simplified processes and probably given us more time to spend together as a family,” Yeley said.

Jobber supports over 350,000 service professionals across more than 50 industries, unifying quoting, scheduling, payments and customer communication in a single platform. At the core is Jobber AI, a purpose-built intelligence layer designed specifically for service pros, embedded throughout the experience to deliver insights, automate actions and keep businesses running around the clock.

“To be freed up from the office side of things, that would’ve helped my mom and dad,” Yeley said. “Jobber is a really cool and useful platform. You see how helpful it is to small businesses, especially ones where work is done out in the field and everyone is always on the go. It keeps you organized and efficient, which is how you want to be when time is money.”

In addition to its software, Jobber has consistently invested in blue-collar businesses through initiatives like Jobber Grants, events and free tools and resources, helping hundreds of thousands of service pros connect, strengthen their businesses and scale with confidence.

“NASCAR is built on experience and a willingness to outwork the competition,” said Matt Baker, vice president, brand marketing and operations at Jobber. “J.J. Yeley’s career reflects that. He’s done the work, both in and out of the car, and he understands what it takes to build something from the ground up. That’s the same mindset we see in the pros we support every day who take pride in their craft, stay disciplined and are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently so they can grow their businesses.”

Operating efficiently is the name of the game at Talladega, where pack-style racing is prevalent. Thirty-eight cars race as one, drafting off one another, using aerodynamics to position themselves for a charge toward the front and, ultimately, victory.

“Anytime I go speedway racing, it’s to win,” Yeley said. “When it comes to finding some drafting partners, my experience helps. I want to find guys I trust being around, and vice versa. And having a Roush-Yates engine, that power allows me to do what I want versus being at the mercy of others. If we need to go three-wide and make a run, I can do that.”

Yeley’s run to the front of the pack on Saturday at Talladega begins Friday with a qualifying run. All O’Reilly Series entrants will make a timed lap against the clock beginning at 4:30 p.m. CDT/5:30 p.m. EDT to secure their starting spot. The Ag-Pro 300 goes green on Saturday at 3 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. EDT with live, flag-to-flag coverage provided by The CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Jobber:

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability and scale with confidence. More than 350,000 service pros in over 50 industries – including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning and contracting – use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit jobber.com.