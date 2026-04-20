ZEROES Premium Beverages Reunites with Ryan Ellis for Talladega Superspeedway with Young’s Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: As Ryan Ellis heads to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in search of his second top-10 finish of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, ZEROES Premium Beverages will continue its partnership with the veteran driver and Young’s Motorsports in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.

The Talladega race marks the second year of the partnership between Ellis and ZEROES Premium Beverages, which last appeared on his car in last spring’s race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway — a breakthrough performance that saw Ellis earn his first career top-10 finish in the series.

That milestone result not only marked a defining moment in Ellis’ career but also helped solidify the relationship between driver and partner, with both sides eager to build on that momentum as they reunite at one of the sport’s most unpredictable venues.

ZEROES is a trailblazing ready-to-drink alcohol beverage redefining how modern consumers enjoy cocktails — with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 90 calories per can.

Proudly veteran-owned and American-made, ZEROES delivers bold flavor and premium vodka in a clean, easy-drinking format made for active, on-the-go lifestyles. Whether you’re winding down or turning up, ZEROES is the smarter way to sip — no mixers, no compromises, just great taste and real refreshment.

“I’m really excited to have ZEROES Premium Beverages back with us this weekend at Talladega,” said Ellis.

“Charlotte last year was such a huge moment for me and for ZEROES Premium Beverages, and to have them a part of that made it even more special. Superspeedway racing can be unpredictable, but we’ve shown we can put ourselves in position, and hopefully we can give them another strong run.”

Ellis returns to the famed Alabama race track with added confidence on the strength of a top-10 finish at the other superspeedway on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, delivering a strong sixth-place finish in the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in his debut with Young’s Motorsports — a performance that showcased early chemistry and competitiveness between driver and team.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Ryan and align with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Talladega,” said Cliff White, principal of ZEROES Premium Beverages. “What he accomplished at Charlotte last year showed us the kind of determination and potential he brings to the track, and it made continuing this relationship an easy decision for us.

“To see him follow that up with a strong run at Daytona to start the season only reinforces our belief in what this group can do together. We’re excited to be back at Talladega and look forward to building on that performance on Saturday afternoon.”

Also adorning the television panel and rear bumper of Ellis’s No. 02 Chevrolet will be Dakota Riggers, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based supplier founded in 1982 that specializes in rigging, lifting equipment, industrial tools and fall protection gear, and a longtime supporter of the veteran driver.

The partnership continues a relationship built on loyalty and shared commitment, with Dakota Riggers maintaining a visible presence as Ellis and Young’s Motorsports chase another strong superspeedway result at Talladega.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Ryan and be part of his journey,” said Nick Gladue, President of Dakota Riggers.

“He’s been a big part of our story for a long time, and it’s great to see the momentum he’s building this season. Talladega is such a unique place, and we’re excited to be back on the car and look forward to a strong run this weekend.”

The 11th race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season will mark Ellis’s eighth career start at Talladega Superspeedway. In his previous seven appearances, he has recorded a track-best finish of 11th in the 2023 Ag-Pro 300 while driving the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet.

Overall, Ellis has earned three top-20 finishes at the 2.66-mile superspeedway and posted his career-best NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying effort last April, when he lined up ninth for the 113-lap event.

Since making his series debut in 2016, Ellis carries an average finish of 23.1 at Talladega — a venue widely known as the “Sweet Home of Speed.”

“I always enjoy coming to Talladega — it’s a place where anything can happen, and if you put yourself in the right position, you can come away with a strong finish,” sounded Ellis.

“I’ve had some solid superspeedway runs, especially at Daytona earlier this year, and I’m excited to get back with ZEROES Premium Beverages and Dakota Riggers on the car this weekend.

“Their continued support means a lot, and hopefully we can put together another good run and contend for my third career top-10 finish.”

Ellis’s early-season performance at Daytona International Speedway not only provided a boost of confidence for the veteran driver but also for the Young’s Motorsports organization as it continues to find its footing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

With a proven track record at superspeedways and growing chemistry between driver and team, the opportunity for a breakthrough result remains firmly within reach heading into Talladega.

“Talladega has been a special place for our organization over the years, especially with our two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins there with Spencer Boyd and Tate Fogelman,” said Tyler Young, team principal of Young’s Motorsports.

“With the way Ryan and our team have worked together early this season, we feel like this could be a great opportunity for us. Superspeedway racing levels the playing field, and if we execute the way we’re capable, Talladega might be the perfect place for us to chase our first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory.”

﻿For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 25, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About ZEROES Premium Beverages:

ZEROES is a trailblazing ready-to-drink alcohol beverage redefining how modern consumers enjoy cocktails — with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 90 calories per can.

Proudly veteran-owned and American-made, ZEROES delivers bold flavor and premium vodka in a clean, easy-drinking format made for active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Whether you’re winding down or turning up, ZEROES is the smarter way to sip — no mixers, no compromises, just great taste and real refreshment.

For more information about ZEROES and its products, visit DrinkZeroes.com.