6 Common Rumors About Coolants That Can Damage Your Car

Car owners tend to put a lot of effort into their car’s maintenance. But a few myths about coolants passed off as knowledge ends up doing more damage to the car than good.

The myths that you hear that are potentially damaging to your car might have been passed off as well-intentioned advice.

One of the most common myths is that fresh water is the best coolant. Fresh water contains a lot of minerals that can cause rust in the cooling system is applied.

Another wrong myth is that cooling systems don’t need repair since they are out of the way. But these are not the only ones. There are so many more.

Continue reading this article to learn the six rumors about coolants that you must know about to protect your car!

6 Rumors About Coolants Threatening Your Car

Rumor # 1 Slow Down the Vehicle When the Radiator Overheats

Bringing your car to a halt if the radiator starts to burn is logical, as you may expect it to greatly lower the engine power. However, this is the complete antithesis of what you should be doing. The automobile must be operating in order for the coolant and air to travel across the radiator.

In reality, increasing your vehicle’s speed can increase the quantity of coolant flow, allowing your car to cool down faster. Conversely, you can use the car warmer to lower the temperature of your radiator because it will effectively remove heat from the rear of your vehicle and draw it inside.

Coolants tend to have a greater effect on air cooler and heater performance than most people think they do.

Rumor # 2 All Coolants Are the Same

You may hear occasionally that it makes no difference which coolant you use. They appear to be all pretty much the same.

However, this is incorrect. In fact, using the improper coolant in your radiators could invalidate your vehicle’s warranty. Thus, it is essential to comprehend the various iterations in coolant formulas.

Traditional coolants can have the same color as organic acid formulations. However, the coloring does not reveal the sort of inhibitors in the fluid. It is critical to select a high-quality coolant that matches your OEM standards.

Combining multiple coolant varieties might increase the odds of deterioration and lead to trouble. It is always better to use distilled water rather than mixing coolants of various colors.

Similarly, just because a coolant is the same color does not imply that it contains the same inhibitor composition. It is advisable not to combine coolant compositions.

If you have a new car, be sure you note down what type of coolant is in the tank. As a general guideline, only use the OEM-recommended coolant in your car.

Additionally, certain automakers tend to indicate which coolant brands they accept.

Before deciding which coolant to use in your vehicle, consult your owner’s manual. Also, never mix several types of coolant simultaneously. They can have harmful chemical reactions with one another.

Coolants from good companies tend to be of higher quality and work really well. However, you still need to figure out which coolant would be good before putting it in.

Rumor # 3 No Anti-Collapse Spring

Some people, even hose manufacturers, consider that an anti-collapse elastic in the bottom radiator’s hose is unnecessary.

If you have an old beater with a traditional cooling system, you should have an anti-collapse spring in the bottom radiator line.

The lower radiator hose is sensitive to adverse stress and bursts at high rpm because it transports coolant to the water pump and engine. This is prevented by the anti-collapse spring.

Rumor # 4 No Need for Servicing Your Cooling System

The cooling system is already out of view, which implies out of mind for certain motorists, and the assumption that cooling systems are upkeep-free is all too prevalent. That, however, is not the case.

In some automobiles, the coolant begins to degrade over time, resulting in rust. As a result, the coolant becomes extremely corrosive, causing extensive damage to both your cooling system and your engine.

Another popular maintenance myth is that antifreeze should only be pumped over and never cleaned or replenished. Even as the lubricant in your automobile degrades over time, so does the coolant, which, as previously said, can have serious ramifications for both your vehicle and your bank account.

Rumor # 5 Small Leaks Can Be Overlooked

If you notice a little ethylene glycol leak on the automobile floor, it is advisable that you have the leakage inspected and repaired. If left unchecked, this minor leak can develop into a major cooling system failure.

Furthermore, the leak may cause major harm to animals and small children in the nearby region because ethylene glycol is a poisonous substance that can be fatal if consumed in large quantities.

Rumor # 6 Water is the Best Coolant

One common misconception is that water is the greatest coolant. When talking about heat conductivity, it’s generally true but it’s also the greatest source of rust. Therefore, whenever utilizing plain water, always add water pump lubrication and a corrosion inhibitor.

Your vehicle’s cooling depends on a combination of freshwater and antifreeze. This is due to the fact that water governs heat and it can pull excess heat from the engine and swiftly cool the radiator. However, the parameters of water lead some engine elements to rust.

Coolant companies commonly recommend a 50/50 blend of ethylene glycol and water to safeguard your cooling system down to -34℉.

If you choose the 50/50 mix, you can save time by purchasing antifreeze that has already been mixed with water. It is recommended that you use distilled water while running an ethylene glycol and water combination to keep contaminants out of your cooling system.

Final Words

The car’s cooling system is much more important than a lot of people realize. The lack of knowledge regarding this also results in a lack of care or maintenance of the cooling system.

The cooling system circulates antifreeze via engine compartment tubes. The solution absorbs excess heat as it travels through, keeping the engine from overheating and running smoothly. Hence, you can understand how important it is to maintain.

Now that you’ve read all of the above, you should be more aware of the prevalent but ultimately destructive rumors about coolants. Hopefully, this should put you in a better position to protect your vehicle’s cooling system from damage.