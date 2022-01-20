Vital Features of a High-Quality Coolant That Works Well for Your Vehicle

Why check on car coolant? Checking up on a car’s coolant is often overlooked, but the engine’s coolant is as significant as oil. Coolant increases the boiling point of your car’s cooling system in the summer month, reduces the freezing point in colder months, and protects the cooling system and engine from corrosion. These functions protect the engine from freezing or overheating when you drive in extreme weather. Changing the coolant is necessary because the chemical inside the coolant becomes less effective and breaks down over time. It generates sludge and rust, which may damage the cooling system. In case of a damaged cooling system, the risk of engine overheating increases.

Discover the correct coolant fluid

If you want to update the entire car system and take care of the coolant system, you have to find the correct coolant. There are different types of coolants that car companies employ. It includes OAT or organic acid technology, IAT or inorganic additive technology, and HOAT or hybrid organic acid technology. Typically, old cars use inorganic additive technology. You have to change these every two years, but it is inferior to the new formulas. Looking at the new formula, you will see that organic acid technology is a well-established example. Latest motor vehicles use this formula, and there is no need to change it every two years. You can change it after five years, and that will give you good performance. Finally, hybrid organic acid technology is derived from OAT and therefore has the same timeline for changing.

Why purchase a good coolant?

If you want to ensure that you are getting the correct coolant for the system, you must connect with the car’s dealership. They know which coolant is appropriate for your model and guarantee you the right choice. Sometimes, the coolant comes with the same branding as the car. Hence, it is easy to discover them in the lot.

However, every car manufacturer is different. They have different criteria for selecting a particular coolant. When purchasing the coolant, you must keep one thing in mind. Remember that every coolant you come across is pre-diluted. Earlier the coolant was sold in pure form, and then the person was required to dilute it with water. The pre-diluted material is convenient to use, and therefore it saves your time. More so, the pre-diluted material is less expensive and thereby does not stress your pocket.

Understand the color factor

Although the color is not a viable predictor for the nature of the coolant you possess, it has become a selection criterion. If you look at OAT coolants, they are usually yellow, orange, purple, or red. HOAT coolant is mostly yellow and orange. Then comes the IAT coolant, which is green in color. Since manufacturers deal with different types of coolant, the options might confuse you.

Hence, you must always rely on your car manufacturer to hope you make your choice. Whether it is specific in color or unique in function, only a learned professional can guide you in this region.