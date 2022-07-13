Coltman Farms Racing all set for Southern Nationals

Columbia, S.C. (Jul. 13, 2022) – The next two weeks are about to be extremely busy for Coltman Farms Racing and driver Kenny Collins.

Friday’s Black Gold 53 at Beckley Motor Speedway in West Virginia marks the beginning of the 18th Annual Schaeffer’s Oil Southern National Series, which will see Coltman and Collins compete in 12 races across 16 days for a shot at a championship that will pay $10,053 to the winner.

Coltman expects plenty of physical and mental challenges for him and Collins during the Southern Nationals, but he said the consistency his program has shown against several talented fields so far in 2022 has given him every reason to believe that a championship in the series is feasible.

“I’m very excited to run the [Southern Nationals],” Coltman said. “We’ve got very solid equipment and a ton of momentum from so many strong runs earlier this year. We also have a great driver in Kenny [Collins], so I’m looking forward to getting started on Friday.”

With accomplishments that include a Schaeffer’s Oil Bonus Series title back in 2014, Collins is confident that he can add another title to his resume once the Southern Nationals concludes on July 31.

Everything has gone according plan for Collins while competing for Coltman Farms Racing. He successfully qualified for the Colossal 100 Thursday Preliminary at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Dirt Track, which featured a field that consisted of Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton and Kyle Larson, who went on to win the event.

Several weeks later, Coltman and Collins tested their luck in the return of the Eldora Million. Although he was not among the drivers who made the 24-car main event, Collins showed speed throughout the event and managed to set the fastest time in his group.

The chemistry between Coltman and Collins continues to build with every passing week, and both are confident they can excel in the Southern Nationals despite the grueling nature of running so many races in a short amount of time.

Along with the grueling schedule, Collins will have to contest with several strong Dirt Late Model competitors, with some of the more notable names including Carson Ferguson, Jensen Ford, Dale McDowell and Cody Overton.

Having finished fifth overall in the Southern Nationals standings during the 2021 and 2017 seasons, Collins knows he will have to be prepared for every race, but he believes the two-week series presents the chance he and Coltman need to finally break through and score a victory together.

“We should have already won a couple of races,” Collins said. “The opportunities have been there, but we still need to learn and build up our notebook a little bit more. We haven’t been slow yet, so I feel that if we continue to put ourselves in a position to win races, we’ll be able to start knocking them off.”

Following the Black Gold 53, Coltman and Collins will stay on the road for the rest of the weekend. The duo will travel south from West Virginia to Virginia to race at Wythe Speedway on Saturday before heading to Tennessee for a Sunday race at Volunteer Speedway.

