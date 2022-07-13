Fans Can Drive Their Own Cars Around Auto Club Speedway During Track Laps for Charity Event on Saturday, July 23

FONTANA, Calif. (July 13, 2022) – Motorists in Southern California can cruise for a cause on Saturday, July 23, on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway.

For a donation of $20, the public can drive on the famed NASCAR track during its annual Track Laps for Charity event, which benefits the Auto Club Speedway Foundation. The Auto Club Speedway Foundation, which was established in 2008 is a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to experience the unmatched thrill of driving around speedway in. your personal vehicle,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “Even better, I can’t think of a more enjoyable way for fans to help make a difference in our community.”

To secure this unique opportunity, motorists are encouraged to register in advance at autoclubspeedway.com/tracklaps. To participate in Track Laps for Charity:

Drivers must be 18 years or older and a valid driver’s license & insurance are required upon arrival.

Vehicle MUST be street legal. Motorcycles, rental cars, ATVs, golf carts, and/or large capacity vehicles (15 passenger vans & buses) will not be permitted to drive the track.

Minors in the vehicle must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

All occupants must remain inside the vehicle at all times with seatbelts on.

Passengers are not permitted in truck beds.

Track waivers must be signed in person at the event in the presence of track personnel with your writing utensil upon arrival.

All participants are required to remain in their vehicles.

No public restrooms are available.

NASCAR Cup Series racing will return to the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway next year. Dates and details will be released in the weeks ahead. For the latest updates, visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.

