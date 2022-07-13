Tony Stewart Racing: Denver Advance for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals

Leah Pruett & Matt Hagan

Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel & Funny Car Drivers

Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals

July 15-17 | Morrison, Colorado

Event Overview

Friday, July 15 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

● Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 4:30 p.m. MDT/6:30 p.m. EDT

● Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 8 p.m. MDT/10 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 16 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

● Nitro qualifying session (Q3): 3:30 p.m. MDT/5:30 p.m. EDT

● Nitro qualifying session (Q4): 7 p.m. MDT/9 p.m. EDT

Sunday, July 17 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

● Round 1: 11 a.m. MDT/1 p.m. EDT

● Round 2: 1:15 p.m. MDT/3:15 p.m. EDT

● Semi-Finals: 2:50 p.m. MDT/4:50 p.m. EDT

● Finals: 4:10 p.m. MDT/6:10 p.m. EDT

TV coverage

● Friday, July 15: Qualifying show (8 p.m. MDT/10 p.m. EDT on FS1)

● Sunday, July 17: Qualifying show recapping Saturday’s action (9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT on FS1)

● Sunday, July 17: Finals show (2 p.m. MDT/4 p.m. EDT on FOX)

Notes of Interest

● The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, marks the 11th event on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ 22-race calendar. It’s the halfway point of the season and it kicks off the Western Swing – three consecutive races where after the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, the series heads to Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway July 22-24 for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals and then to Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington, July 29-31 for the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals. Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) will be represented in Top Fuel by nine-time event winner Leah Pruett and in Funny Car by three-time champion Matt Hagan.

● Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection return to Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster and Hagan’s Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car this weekend at Bandimere. The Dodge Power Brokers program serves as the exclusive source for Direct Connection, Dodge’s factory-backed performance parts program, which is equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer service experience.

● The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals will be Pruett’s 182nd career Top Fuel start and her sixth at Bandimere. For Hagan, this will be his 304th career Funny Car start and his 13th at Bandimere.

● Pruett won at Bandimere in 2018 (3.831 at 316.45 mph) when she defeated Doug Kalitta (3.852 ET at 319.82 mph). Pruett also has two No. 1 qualifiers at the event, which came in 2017 (3.733 ET at 326.24 mph) and 2018 (3.799 ET at 327.19 mph).

● In addition to Pruett’s 2018 Top Fuel win and 2017 runner-up finish to Antron Brown, she reached the final round last year in the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown division. In a Dodge Challenger, Pruett ran an 8.265 ET at 166.48 mph, narrowly losing to Stephen Bell’s run of 8.259 ET at 164.77 mph. Of all the tracks that comprise the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, Pruett’s winning percentage is best at Bandimere. She has won 69.2 percent of her Top Fuel heats (9-4) and 75 percent of her rounds in Factory Stock (3-1).

● Hagan enters the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals as the event’s defending Funny Car winner. In 2021, Hagan’s 4.105 ET at 305.70 mph defeated Alexis DeJoria (4.227 ET at 297.68 mph). Hagan has two No. 1 qualifiers at the event, which came in 2010 (4.161 ET at 301.33 mph) and 2021 (3.966 ET at 319.22 mph).

● Hagan is a three-time winner already this season, collecting Wallys March 13 at Gainesville, Florida; April 24 at Baytown, Texas; and June 5 at Epping, New Hampshire. Hagan has also earned three No. 1 qualifiers and advanced to the finals six times in 2022.

● On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. MDT at Coors Field in Denver, Hagan will throw out the first pitch before the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres

● Pruett and Hagan will participate in a Dodge autograph session on Friday from 3-3:30 p.m. MDT and again on Saturday from 2-2:30 p.m. MDT. Both sessions will take place in the pits at the Dodge display.

Leah Pruett, Driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster

Describe the significance of the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals and the uniqueness of the event given the track’s altitude of 5,800 feet.

“Our minds are on Mile-High and the necessary changes the car needs from different pistons, the uniqueness of the event, how the car has cooperated in the last couple races, to fuel adjustments are all just precursors for the Dodge Power Brokers event. It’s going to be one to win, I’ve always said it – some people think the U.S. Nationals are a big one. Winning the Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals would be the pinnacle of the year, in my opinion. That is where our backbone is, on top of that mountain. We performed well in Norwalk with our Detroit executives at the track and we intend to do the same and build on that for Denver. We needed a bit of this rejuvenation. We have a healthy program and that’s also very important. There are teams out here running on the edge and hurting a lot of parts. Our healthy program will allow us to push, which will allow us to qualify better and get on top of that mountain.”

Bandimere Speedway is home to your highest win percentage of all NHRA tracks. What makes the track so successful for you?

“Over the years, it’s been a combination of my love for Bandimere Speedway and the talented and dedicated teams I’ve been a part of. Rising to the occasion has always been my motto for Bandimere, and not in an intimidating way, but more of a prolonged excitement and preparation for the race on the mountain since I was nine years old. And this year I know our Dodge Power Brokers team is just as excited and prepared to continue our momentum, upward and onward.”

Denver kicks off the NHRA’s Western Swing and it marks the halfway point of the season. Even though Bandimere is unique in regard to car setup, what advantages do three events in a row have on continuing good routines?

“For a driver, being in the seat as much as possible, specifically back-to-back, is key. Repetition is our friend. It might seem unnatural to feel ‘comfortable’ in an 11,000 horsepower machine, but when I get to have back-to-back races with the highest of horse-powered Dodge HEMI behind me, the comfortability turns into confidence, and that is where I’m at. Therefore, going into the Western Swing and kicking it off with thousands of Mopar enthusiasts is the exact type of scene I want to be in. The car and team is prepared for the longest and most brutal swing of the season.”

Matt Hagan, Driver of the Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car

Describe the significance of the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals and the uniqueness of the event given the track’s altitude of 5,800 feet.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Denver for the Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals. We’ve been able to build upon our data and Dickie Venables (crew chief) has been putting a great car underneath me. We’ll be taking a different car combination to Bandimere in regard to the motor, clutch and blower. You can wick your blowers up and the compression is crazy with the elevation. We have a great car setup we won there with last year, so we put that on the shelf, didn’t touch it, and we’re going to bring it back out and put it on the racecar. I look forward to having a successful weekend in Denver, which is what we need to do. With it being a Dodge Power Brokers race, we want to give them a strong showing.”

Last year marked your first win at the Mile-High Nationals. What kind of confidence does that give you entering this year’s event?

“When we won the Mile-High Nationals in 2021, it was really cool. Since we only race in Denver once a year, the car is a one-time setup. Dickie (Venables) had a good handle on the car last year, since we were No. 1 qualifier and won. Hopefully we’ll have continued success for this year’s race. It’s challenging up there on the mountain. Do I think it’ll be easy? No way. There are a lot of crazy variables with altitude and tuning. When the parachutes hit, there is no air. The Bandimeres do a great job promoting the track and it’ll be a packed house. We’ll be in town early for the Dodge Drive Event and it’ll be a busy week, so I’m looking forward to getting up there, seeing all the fans and having some fun.”

Denver kicks off the NHRA’s Western Swing and it marks the halfway point of the season. Even though Bandimere is unique in regard to car setup, what advantages do three events in a row have on continuing good routines?

“Having three races in a row is always good because it keeps the momentum going. I’ve never swept the Western Swing, so that would be great to do. It’s really challenging in Funny Car because there are so many competitive drivers every weekend. It’s a little tough because we go from one-mile high in elevation to sea level at Sonoma, so it changes the dynamics of the car. But the racing is good and the tracks are good and we need to sweep the Swing, so let’s do it this year.”