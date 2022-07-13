Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series headline the action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series is off until July 23 at Pocono Raceway.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also compete, closing out Saturday’s events with the Whelen 100.

Kevin Harvick leads all of the Cup Series active drivers with four wins at the 1.058-mile oval track in 2006, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch have three victories each. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, have been to victory lane twice at New Hampshire and Aric Almirola is the defending race winner.

There are seven races remaining in the regular season. Thirteen drivers have already clinched a spot in the Playoffs with wins, leaving only three open spots.

None of the active Xfinity Series drivers have won at New Hampshire and there are only nine races left to qualify for the 12-driver field in the Playoffs.

Seven Xfinity Series drivers have won this season and all but one has multiple wins. Ty Gibbs leads with four wins while AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Austin Hill have each won twice. Brandon Jones has been to victory lane once.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 15

3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Practice – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA

5: 35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA

6:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Qualifying – No TV

Saturday, July 16

11:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/PRN/SiriusXM (TV coverage begins at Noon)

12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/PRN/SiriusXM

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crayon 200 race

Distance: 211.6 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

USA (2 p.m.) PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,175,214

6 p.m.: Whelen 100 race – FloRacing

Sunday, July 17

3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter 301 race

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 301)

USA (2 p.m.) PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,102,088

