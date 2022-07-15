Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt New Hampshire Motor Speedway July Event Preview

SS Greenlight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | NASCAR Xfinity Series

New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Crayon 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Roush Yates Engines (RYE)

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Crayon 200.

New Hampshire marks the 18th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and 12th race overall between 2021 and 2022 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

Download the G-Coin app on iTunes or Google Play and use referral code FHY 6D3 AHT and Joe Graf Jr. will send you $5 worth of G-Coin.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM.

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: Responsible Gold is institutional grade 99.99% pure gold that has been responsibly sourced.

Responsible Gold can be traced back to its origin giving the owner or G-Coin token holder knowledge that it has been responsibly mined and sourced throughout the supply chain.

Same Day Settlements With MoneyGram: G-Coin customers with Tier 3 access can use cash to buy or sell G-Coin tokens at participating MoneyGram locations.

To place a buy or sell order using cash, Tier 3 customers need to select the ‘MoneyGram’ option from ‘Pay With’ that appears on the buy | sell screen. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an email with detailed instructions to follow at participating MoneyGram locations.

For buy orders, customers will have 24 hours to make the payment in cash, which is when the balance on the G-Coin wallet is updated. Buy orders expire after 24 hours so customers will need to place a new order after that time.

For sell orders, customers are responsible for collecting the proceeds of the sale in cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The G-Coin balance will be updated when the sell order has been placed, which is irreversible.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 50 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Jack Arute LIVE on Saturday morning, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight G-Coin in several commercial spots during the four-hour program from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Plugging Along: New Hampshire Motor Speedway marks the 18th race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season.

Don’t Forget The New Co-Owner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization.

Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track.

The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the “Magic Mile” on Saturday afternoon.

In his track debut last July, Graf Jr. drove his No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink car to a 24th-place finish after starting the AmBetter Get Vaccinated 200 in the 30th.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.1 and an average result of 26.2.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Graf returned to the cockpit of the No. 07 CoverSeal Ford Mustang.

After mother nature washed out qualifying, Graf started the summer race from the 1.5-mile speedway in the 31st position. Unfortunately, an ill-handling race car plagued the driver throughout the race.

The handling improved considerably during Stage 3 but left the driver and team with a disappointing 30th-place finish.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

Learn how Joe Graf Jr. became a sneakerhead and an inside look at his collection by clicking here.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 83rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his first at the track nestled in Loudon, New Hampshire.

In his previous 82 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Special Report with Brett Baier | TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his ninth Xfinity start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 243rd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and seventh at New Hampshire. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2021 AmBetter Get Vaccinated 200, where he finished 20th after starting 38th for Motorsports Business Management (MBM) Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “After the frustrating race last Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, our team heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway hoping to turn the tide and have a good finish with our No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang.

“New Hampshire is a very flat race track where passing can be difficult, especially if you do not have a well-balanced race car. I know Joe (Williams, crew chief) has worked hard on getting our car ready for the race and I believe we can have a productive practice and qualifying session and with a little luck we can contend for a top-20 finish or better on Saturday afternoon.”

On Goals For Second Half of 2022: “We made some strides during the first half of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season but there is certainly room for improvement.

“We have showcased a lot of speed throughout the season so far, but our second half of the year is focused on execution. If we can continue to carry that speed and follow through with the execution – we should be able to turn some heads with some strong and solid finishes.”

Race Information:

The Crayon 200 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 18th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 15 from 5:05 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 5:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 16 shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.