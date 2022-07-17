ASHLEY LEADS TOYOTA WITH STRONG FINAL QUALIFYING PASS

All three Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars qualify in the top half of the field

MORRISON, Colo. (July 16, 2022) – Justin Ashley closed the four qualifying passes in the Top Fuel class with a stellar 3.765 elapsed time that nearly earned Ashley his second no.1 qualifying spot of the season at the stunning Bandimere Speedway just outside of Denver. Ashley is joined in the top-half of the field by veteran Doug Kalitta (eighth).

In Funny Car, all three Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars qualified in the top half of the field with 3.96 second runs. Defending Funny Car champion Ron Capps led Toyota with a 3.961 elapsed time in fifth, with J.R. Todd (sixth) and Alexis DeJoria (seventh) following with identical 3.964 second passes.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Bandimere Speedway

Race 11 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Flav-R-Pac Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.758) T. Totten Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.765) C. Ferre Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8th (3.827) J. Hart Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 10th (3.845) A. Prock Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 12th (3.901) G. Carrillo Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 14th (4.069) L. Pruett

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Matt Hagan* Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat FC 1st (3.908) J. Wyatt Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 5th (3.961) P. Lee J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th (3.964) C. Pedregon Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th (3.964) T. Wilkerson

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

What is it like to come up here and race on the mountain?

“It’s stunning. This whole facility is gorgeous. It’s important to take a minute and say thank you to the fans, because they came out in droves all weekend – Friday, Saturday. I can’t wait to see what it’s like tomorrow. It’s a blast from a driver’s perspective to walk around the facility and see how engaged everybody is. It just gives you that much more motivation. For everybody that is here from Velocity, Bendix, everybody at Toyota, Vita C Energy, and of course, Phillips Connect, we are excited to keep this going and we are excited about tomorrow.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.