JR Motorsports — NXS Pocono Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Pocono Raceway

RACE: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (90 laps / 225 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer returns to Pocono Raceway, the site of his first career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series one year ago. Mayer started 20th and finished 18th.

• At oval tracks measuring over 2 miles in length in the NXS, Mayer has earned one top-10 finish coming at Auto Club Speedway earlier this season.

• Mayer raced as high as the sixth position at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last week before receiving damage as he maneuvered around a multi-car wreck. Mayer went on to finish 15th.

• With eight races remaining in the regular season, Mayer is currently 151 points above the playoff cutline.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has made one start at the “Tricky Triangle”, coming last season. Berry started 33rd and finished ninth.

• Berry qualified on the pole but started from the rear last week at New Hampshire before racing his way back to the front on lap 111. The No. 8 paced the field for 11 laps before being involved in a multi-car wreck.

• In eight starts on tracks measuring over 2 miles in length, Berry has recorded two top fives and four top 10s while leading for 33 laps.

• Berry currently sits fourth in the championship standings, only 87 markers from first place, as the regular season winds down.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has three starts at Pocono, finishing fourth there last season as his best result. He also has a sixth-place finish and has led nine laps.

• The 23-year-old Las Vegas native has 18 starts on oval tracks measuring 2.5 miles or more, with wins at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He’s also earned seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in that span and led 117 laps.

• In 2020, Gragson started the Pocono race from the pole, earning the spot via application of NASCAR’s mathematical formula. It is his only pole start on tracks measuring 2.5- 2.66 miles.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

• In six previous starts at Pocono in the NXS, Justin Allgaier has earned two top fives and three top 10s.

• Allgaier’s best finish at the triangular track came in 2017, when the Illinois native led for 13 laps and came home in the second position.

• Over the previous nine NXS events in 2022, Allgaier has placed seventh or better eight times and earned three victories (Darlington Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway and New Hampshire).

• The JRM driver currently sits second in the NXS Playoff Grid with eight races remaining in the regular season, 16 points out of the series lead.

Driver Quotes

“Pocono was the first track I raced at after turning 18 and joining the Xfinity Series. I thought it went all right but it definitely could have been better. I’ve gone back to watch some film and I’m ready for this weekend. I’m looking forward to hopefully having this Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet battling for a win when it comes down to it. We have to turn our luck around and that starts this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“We’ve had some solid runs at Pocono over the last couple of years and I see no reason why we can’t have that same kind of speed again this weekend when we unload with our Hellmann’s Chevrolet. Pocono is definitely a place that I have always enjoyed coming to, especially with how different each of the three corners are. Hopefully we can have another strong day on Saturday and be in contention for the win. We are ready to get there and see what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“Pocono is a track that I really like racing on. I took to it pretty quickly last season and I can’t wait to get back there with this Tire Pros team. They’ve been building fast cars each week and we’ve been in the sim making sure I am ready for when we hit the track. It’s time to turn this momentum back around and start gearing up for a run towards the playoffs.” – Josh Berry

“This Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet has been fast at Pocono and we’ve finished well there, too. It’s a unique challenge, with the three different corners, but Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 9 team have been up to the challenge all year long. It’s go-time now, because the playoffs aren’t that far away, and Pocono is a good place to get the push started.”– Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Pocono: JR Motorsports has competed at the Tricky Triangle a combined 23 times in the NXS. Over the course of these 23 starts at the 2.5-mile facility, JRM has tallied six top fives and 13 top 10s. Justin Allgaier has the best finish for the organization with a second-place finish during the 2017 event.

• Benefitting the Gary Sinise Foundation: During the Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign from June 1 – August 31, Tire Pros customers can donate an amount of their choice on the designated Gary Sinise Foundation donation page. Their goal is to raise $1.5 million to support our nation’s heroes. Donate now.

• Spicy Mayo: Hellmann’s Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing is proudly made with real, simple ingredients like real chili peppers, cagefree eggs, oil and vinegar. This spicy mayo is the ideal condiment for spicing up wraps, adding flavor to sandwiches, grilling juicy burgers, mixing creamy dips, and preparing fresh salads. Deliciously Spicy, 100% Hellmann’s. Try a new recipe today.

• Souvenir Rig: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir rig on Saturday, July 23 from 2:15pm to 2:45pm.