Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready for Pocono’s Unique Challenges

No two race tracks are alike, but many have similarities. The 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, with its three different turns, is certainly distinctive, but the layouts of the three turns are familiar.

Turn One is patterned after the old Trenton Speedway. Turn Two is based on Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Turn Three is like the Milwaukee Mile.

Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang driven by Harrison Burton, respects Pocono and enjoys trying to take advantage of the opportunities the track offers.

“Pocono has always presented a unique challenge in the schedule,” Wilson said. “It’s deserving of the ‘Tricky Triangle’ nickname.

“Trying to get each corner to handle in a similar manner, along with ride quality through the bumps and trying to keep drag out of the car, are all points of discussion any time you prepare to race there.”

Wilson predicts the new cars that debuted in the Cup Series this year will race differently at Pocono than the earlier versions.

“We expect that the draft on the frontstretch will come into play with the new car, which should lend itself to some exciting moments heading into Turn One,” he said. “I also look forward to the strategy aspect any time we head to Pocono. You can really call the race like a road course which opens up the options.”

Wilson said the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team also will try to build on the successes they had in recent weeks.

“Lately we’ve been able to get the No. 21 Mustang up front to lead laps on strategy,” he said “We’ll try to do the same this weekend to get a great result.”

While Burton has not raced at Pocono in the Cup Series, he has experience there in ARCA, the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series. He won an ARCA race there in 2018, and finished third in a truck race in 2019.

Practice for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 is set to start at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday followed by qualifying at 3:20.

Sunday’s 160-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. Stage breaks are set for Laps 30 and 95.

USA Network will carry the TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change & maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator & electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension & steering, wheel alignment, belts & hoses, lamps & bulbs, wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.