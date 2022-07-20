Search
Weekend schedule for Pocono

By Angela Campbell
NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway for three days of racing action this weekend.

The ARCA Menards Series will kick things off Friday evening with the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series headlining Saturday’s events. Sunday afternoon the Cup Series will close out the weekend with the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

There are six races left in the Cup Series regular season which has so far produced 14 different winners. That leaves only two available spots to make the Playoffs on points. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney is currently ranked 15th followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. in 16th.

Seven different Xfinity Series drivers have secured their place in the Playoffs this season with wins, leaving five remaining open spots. Ty Gibbs has won four times, followed by Justin Allgaier (three), AJ Allmendinger (two), Noah Gragson (two), Josh Berry (two), Austin Hill (two) and Brandon Jones (one).

It will be the final race of the regular season for the Camping World Truck Series. The Playoff field will be set and the Regular Season Champion will be crowned. Eight drivers including Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar have already secured a place in the Playoffs, leaving two spots up for grabs.

You can watch Press Pass throughout the weekend for post-qualifying and post-race content along with various driver media availability sessions.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 22

2:45 p.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV
3:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV
4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
5 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
6:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire Delivers 200 race – FS1/MRN

Saturday, July 23

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA
10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA

Noon: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Distance: 150 miles (60 laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 15, Stage 2 on Lap 30, Race ends on Lap 60
The Purse: $702,702
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/MRN/SiriusXM
3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225
Distance: 225 miles (90 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 on Lap 40, Race ends on Lap 90
The Purse: $1,337,905
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 24

3 p.m.: Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 – USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 on Lap 95, Race ends on Lap 160
The Purse: $6,828,051
USA/MRN/SiriusXM



