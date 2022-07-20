Parker Chase Eyes First ARCA Win at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa.: On the heels of matching his career-best ARCA Menards Series runner-up finish in the most recent ARCA race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Parker Chase heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway eyeing one spot better in Friday night’s General Tire Delivers 200.

In a race that daunted the competitors with both wet and dry conditions, Chase was able to combat the weather conditions to his advantage and showcase his road racing skills to deliver his best ARCA Menards Series performance since finishing second in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Still riding the momentum of Mid-Ohio, Chase returns to the oval scene on the tour determined to continue his impressive ways and deliver Venturini Motorsports another win in 2022.

“Finishing second was great, but I wanted that win at Mid-Ohio,” said Chase. “So much went into that race at Mid-Ohio. You must stay smart, be methodical and take advantage of the track conditions and we did that all the way up to second.

“I would have loved to earn that first ARCA win at Mid-Ohio, but it just makes me hungrier headed to

Pocono Raceway this weekend.”

Chase will make his 11th career start and sixth of the 2022 season and although he has never been to the 2.5-mile triangle track, he is leaning on the experience of his Venturini Motorsports team to lead him to his fourth top-10 of the year.

To adequately help prepare him for his “Tricky Triangle” debut, Chase will participate in the five-hour open test session at the three-turn race track hoping to utilize the extra time to his advantage and prepare for the 80-lap race on Friday evening.

“As a team, we plan to utilize the five hours to our advantage,” explained Chase. “It is important with the practice session being so short on Friday that we can get a good balance on our car and apply it to the on-track activity on Friday.

“Pocono may be one of the most difficult tracks I’ve ever competed on in the ARCA Menards Series, but some have said that it also portrays a bit of a road course rhythm too – so I’m hoping with the leadership of my Venturini Motorsports team and a quick race car – we can have a productive day on Thursday and carry that over to Friday.”

With only four scheduled races remaining on his Venturini Motorsports slate in 2022, Chase aims to add his name to the winning roster of drivers for the veteran team.

“Winning is everything to a race car driver and I am no different,” added Chase. “Venturini Motorsports has had the benefit of having numerous drivers hoist that Victory Lane trophy and I definitely want to be one of them before the end of the season. Pocono is the next opportunity and I plan to make the best of it.”

Despite completing in only five of the scheduled nine races, Chase sits a respectable 13th championship standings, 30 points out of 10th.

In addition to Pocono, Chase will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry at a variety of race tracks in 2022, including Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Kansas Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September.

For more on Parker Chase, please visit ParkerChase.com, like him on Facebook (Parker Chase), Instagram (@parkerchase) and follow him on Twitter (@parker_chase19).

The General Tire Delivers 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session kicks off from 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM channel 391, online channel 981 managing the radio waves beginning at 6:30 p.m. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).