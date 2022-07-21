CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES AT IOWA: TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HY-VEE DOUBLE HEADER

IOWA SPEEDWAY

NEWTON, IOWA

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Chevrolet Aims to Double Up in Return to Iowa

Team Chevy INDYCAR program brings strong history back to short oval

DETROIT (June 21, 2022) – After a year away, Chevrolet’s teams in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES head back to the Midwest for a twin-bill at a most unique venue on the 2022 schedule: the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway.

INDYCAR squads will race at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, followed the next day at 3 p.m. ET by the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300. Each event will air live on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Chevrolet returns to Iowa carrying the lead in the INDYCAR Engine Manufacturer Championship – as it has done since the first race at St. Petersburg in February. Through 10 races, Chevrolet teams have claimed seven race wins by four different drivers and six pole positions by six different drivers from three different teams.

Now Team Chevy has its sights set on Iowa, a venue where the manufacturer has achieved incredible success. It’s the perfect place for a rebound from a disappointing race at Toronto

“We’re all looking forward to returning to Iowa Speedway for this year’s doubleheader,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Program Manager for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “It’s a classic American short track where things happen very quickly. After a weekend like Toronto, there’s nothing like getting back to racing right away at a place where we have traditionally been strong. We need to keep piling up points and results.”

There haven’t been many places where Chevrolet has done that more than Iowa. The Bowtie brand has seven wins and nine pole positions in 10 races… plus it has set the fastest race laps in all 10 previous appearances since 2012.

Team Chevy swept the podium in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and has 20 podiums out of a possible 30.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet, is a three-time winner at Iowa – tied for the most all-time at the circuit. He is one of five drivers to take victory at Iowa with Chevrolet power.

Ed Carpenter returns to the cockpit of the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Team Chevy on Display

While on-site at Iowa, Team Chevy fans can enjoy all that the Chevrolet Motorsports display, located in the Fan Midway. The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 2 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles and other highlights include:

• 2023 Corvette Z06

• Additional Chevrolet products such as Silverado ZR2, Tahoe Z71, Blazer RS, Equinox RS, Trailblazer Activ and Camaro ZL1

• A Chevrolet IndyCar showcar

• An opportunity to receive a 2022 Chevrolet Racing t-shirt

Chevrolet also will serve as the official pace car with a Corvette Stingray Coupe leading the field to green.

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series return to Iowa Speedway with two races: the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each event will air live on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

BY THE NUMBERS: Chevrolet in INDYCAR

· 1: Chevrolet’s position in the INDYCAR Engine Manufacturer standings after nine races

· 2: Consecutive front-row starts in the Indianapolis 500 for Rinus Veekay of Ed Carpenter Racing

· 3: Victories at Iowa for Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden (2016, 2019, 2020)

· 5: Number of drivers to win at Iowa with Chevrolet power since 2012: Will Power (2007, 2010, 2016) and Josef Newgarden (2015, 2017)

· 4: Consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won the pole and race at St. Petersburg. Penske teammate Josef Newgarden won at Texas and Long Beach, and Pato O’Ward was victorious at Barber Motorsport Park for Arrow McLaren SP

· 6: Different Chevrolet drivers to win races dating back to the start of 2020. Scott McLaughlin was the most recent at St. Petersburg

· 6: Number of Manufacturer Championships in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012

· 6: Number of Team Chevy Driver/Entrant championships since 2012

· 9: Pole positions for Chevrolet-powered entries at Iowa

· 10: Consecutive fastest race laps at Iowa Speedway for Team Chevy drivers

· 14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including past 11 with Chevrolet. He won at Belle Isle in 2022

· 26: Wins by Will Power since 2012. All have come with Chevrolet, giving him the most of any driver with same manufacturer

· 39: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver

· 102: Chevrolet victories in NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012

· 110: Earned poles by Chevrolet since 2012

· 175: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR

