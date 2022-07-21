Lawless Alan – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – CRC Brakleen 150 (60 Laps/150 Miles) | Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23 | Long Pond, Pa. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “I’m looking forward to going back to Pocono this weekend with Niece Motorsports and our No. 45 AUTOChargit team. Having familiarity with a track as unique as Pocono is a big advantage and gives us a lot of confidence heading into the weekend as we look to end the regular season on a high note and carry some momentum into the final stretch of the season.”

Alan at Pocono Raceway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 20th-place finish in the June 2021 event after starting 29th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Pocono.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 27th / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado had solid speed all afternoon. Once we were able to get back on the lead lap, we had our sights set on the top-15 but unfortunately got collected in an incident on the final restart that dashed our chances.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

