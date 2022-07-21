Kris Wright – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – CRC Brakleen 150 (60 Laps/150 Miles) | Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 23 | Long Pond, Pa. | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “I am excited to get back to Pocono Raceway, known as The Tricky Triangle. It is probably one of my favorite tracks on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule with three very distinct corners and one very long straightaway. We ran really well there last year but failed to capitalize on it. I am looking for redemption going back.”

Wright at Pocono Raceway: Wright makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Saturday. In the June 2021 event, Wright produced a 30th-place finish after starting 26th.

Wright will also be behind the wheel of the No. 02 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet SS for Young’s Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200 on Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

He has one previous ARCA Menards Series start at Pocono, coming in June 2021. He placed 24th after suffering from a rear gear failure.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 33rd / Finish: 25th): “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked on the balance of our Chevrolet Silverado all day and we felt like we had it in the right spot during the final stage. We showed good speed to make our way into the top-20, but the final restart had other plans for us to take away from a better finish from our group.”

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

