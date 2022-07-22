RCR Event Preview – Pocono

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 173 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, both by Dale Earnhardt. In 1987, Earnhardt rallied from a 16th-place starting position to win, one of 11 victories he would claim during the season. Earnhardt won again in 1993, edging Rusty Wallace for the victory. RCR and Earnhardt won the Cup Series championship in both seasons where the team won at Pocono. The Welcome, N.C., based team has 16 top-five and 57 top-ten finishes at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono … Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series began competing at Pocono Raceway in 2016, RCR has made 15 starts at the 2.5-mile track. Tyler Reddick owns the best finish by an RCR entry, a second-place finish in 2019. RCR has had at least one driver claim a top-10 finish in all six races at Pocono. The team has racked up four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race.

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games beginning in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Austin Dillon has 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway. He has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono, a 10th-place effort in 2019. He has made four Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, scoring a top-10 finish in each race. Dillon won the Truck Series race at Pocono in 2014, leading the most laps (23 of 64).

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Pocono … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Pocono Raceway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Talk about Pocono Raceway. It’s an interestingly shaped track with just three turns.

“Pocono is a fun, fast track, and I’m excited to get there in a Next Gen Chevrolet. We’re going to do everything we can to win and lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs. At Pocono Raceway, speed is definitely carried through Turn 2 and through Turn 3 to the start-finish line. I think those are the most important corners. Of course, every corner is important, but Turns 2 and 3 are a little bit more important because it’s the flat end of the track.”

This Week’s Sheetz Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway this weekend. Reddick has one top-10 finish in four previous races at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania speedway, a ninth-place effort in 2021. He scored two top-10 finishes in two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono, highlighted by a second-place effort in 2019. Reddick has three Truck Series starts at Pocono, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2015. With his victory at Road America Reddick has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Why The Sheetz Not? … Sheetz will be the primary sponsor of the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Reddick this weekend at Pocono. This is the first time the Altoona, Pennsylvania, based company has partnered with a NASCAR team.

About Sheetz, Inc. … Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,500 employees. The company operates over 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

What are your expectations for how the Next Gen car will perform at Pocono?

“Man, there are a lot of unknowns. I’ve talked with a lot of drivers about how the testing went. The Tunnel Turn is probably faster than it’s ever been, driving even faster than you ever have into Turn 1, there’s a lot of things that have just upped the stakes at the Tricky Triangle. It’s going to be an eye-opening weekend. We’re going to have to learn really fast. It’s another one of those tracks where we’re only going to get so much practice and very similar to how road courses have been with the length of the lap that we run at Pocono we’re only going to get a few number of laps to get familiar with the car that you have and then try to make some good adjustments on our Sheetz Chevrolet going into qualifying. It’s going to happen quick for us on qualifying and practice day.”

What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono?

“More than anything is kind of what has been haunting us most of this season which is trying to close out the entire race. With this Next Gen car all the little details matter more and more, whether it’s pit road or restarts, it’s all very critical. This Next Gen car has brought the entire garage closer together. The competition is closer than it’s ever been. You just have to go out there and manage your race. You’ve got to give it 100 percent but you can’t cross that line and so for me it’s something that we’ve been fighting and trying to get better all year long. It’s great to go to Road America and win like we did because we know we can have a perfect day. That’s what it will take to win Pocono and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway this weekend. During his time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Creed made three starts at Pocono and accumulated two top fives and two top-10 finishes.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Are you excited to make your debut at Pocono Raceway this weekend?

“I’m very excited for the race at Pocono this weekend. I’ve had some good results there in a truck and finished third in my last two starts and I also led some laps. I also have solid results at Pocono in the ARCA Menards Series. I never finished outside the top 10 in four races and finished runner-up in the last two ARCA races I ran. We had a strong weekend at New Hampshire last weekend and I hope we can keep building on our speed this weekend.”

This Week’s Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway … Austin Hill will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. In his first and only Xfinity Series start at the track, he started 15th and finished 25th. During his time in the Truck Series, Hill made six starts at Pocono and tallied two top-five and two top-10 finishes.

About Global Industrial Company … Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, “We can supply that®.”

Double Duty at The Tricky Triangle … In addition to competing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Hill is scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night. He will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. You can watch the Truck Series race on Friday, July 23 on FOX.

Are you excited for this weekend’s race at Pocono and how are you preparing?

“I’ve had some success at Pocono Raceway before and I had a chance at a win in the Truck Series a few times so I’m really excited to get back there this weekend. I have laps around Pocono in an Xfinity car from last year and that does mean something, especially when you’re a rookie. Being able to go to a place where I have been in an Xfinity car before is always beneficial because it’s seat time. My team and I have been putting a lot of work into the simulator recently and we’re looking forward to getting to the track and putting it all to the test. We’ve been trying to find some speed that we’ve been missing the last few races and at bigger tracks and I think we’ve got the strategy down. I’m looking forward to the race!”