Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway July Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Pocono Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 31st

2022 Owner Points Position: 19th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the seventh time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway and most recently at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month.

Sponsor Intel: For the 16th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the CRC Brakleen 150.

Welcome Back: For Pocono, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Pocono Raceway.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pocono, Grala will also compete at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2022: In his six Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track.

In his “Tricky Triangle” debut, Grala finished 23rd after starting 11th for GMS Racing in the 2017 Overton’s 150.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Grala has made five starts throughout his career with one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 14.8.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Grala made his 42nd career Truck Series start.

After qualifying his No. 02 Ruedebusch Development Chevrolet Silverado RST in the rain, Grala quickly moved forward from his 17th place qualifying position and hustled inside the top-10 where he stayed for a majority of the race.

Showcasing his road racing skills, Grala finished seventh capturing his first top-10 finish of the Truck Series season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 16th Truck Series race. The CRC Brakleen 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the 2.5-mile three-turn race track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Pocono Raceway: “It’s been a few years since I’ve raced at Pocono, but I’m definitely ready to be back. I have an ARCA pole at the track, as well as one Truck race and one Xfinity race, so I feel like it’s a track I know well. I’ve always liked the unique racetracks and Pocono certainly is.

“Not only is there no other track like it, but each corner is completely unique as well, so I feel like it’s a well-rounded test for the driver and team. We’ve been in road course + dirt mode for my past five Truck races, in fact, I’ve only competed in one asphalt oval race this year with the No. 02 team, so I’m eager to get on track and see what we’ve got for the competition this weekend!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Record Rack

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Pocono Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 135: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will make his 135th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 82nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Record Rack as the primary marketing partner for the 16th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Sportsman’s Choice® Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.

Record Rack® like “Golden Deer Nuggets™” and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Boyd will promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track.

In his previous three races at the “Tricky Triangle,” Boyd has a best-track finish of 18th after starting 25th in the 2019 Gander RV 150.

He holds an average finish at Pocono of 22.3.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Boyd has made 13 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 17th.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Boyd made his 81st career Truck Series start.

After starting 35th for the 67-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST to earn a competitive lead lap 16th place finish at the checkered flag.

To The Point(s): Entering Pocono, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.

36 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with eight races remaining this season.

108 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 81 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.0.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 61st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 60 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

The CRC Brakleen 150 will be his fourth race as crew chief at the 2.5-mile three turn race track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me.

“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Shriners Children’s®

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Little returns to the organization for a bonus of his already 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Little returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition for the first time since Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last month where he recorded a strong top-20 finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Sponsor Intel: For the 16th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Shriners Children’s® as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the CRC Brakleen 150.

Shriners Children’s has a mission to:

Provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment.

Provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families

Happy Anniversary: In May, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children’s® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Darlington Raceway race weekend.

Little and Shriners Children’s are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner’s Children’s Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Pocono.

Just Past Halfway: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children’s Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, six top-20s and holds an average finish of 19.6 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the Pocono Mountains.

Jesse Little Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Little’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track.

However, he does have two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in Long Pond with a best finish of 10th after starting 14th in the 2020 Pocono Green 225.

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Little has made two starts throughout his career with one top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 15th.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Trey Burke made his Truck Series debut for the Young’s Motorsports organization.

A fast start during the inaugural Truck Series race ended with disappointment after Burke experienced mechanical failure during the 67-lap race that resulted in a 16th-place finish.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 96th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 95 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

The CRC Brakleen 150 will be his fourth race as crew chief at the 2.5-mile three-turn race track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Pocono Raceway: “I am excited to add Pocono Raceway to my schedule this weekend with Young’s Motorsports. Pocono is always a race I have circled. I love the race track and the atmosphere so much. Also, to have Shriner’s Children’s on board and be able to represent them in the area is incredibly special.

“There Philadelphia hospital is state-of-the-art and we’ll be lucky enough to have some patients and their families come to join us for the race.

“I don’t have a lot of experience at Pocono, but I do have a top-10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s my goal to deliver the Young’s Motorsports team another top-10 effort on Saturday afternoon.”

Race Information:

The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 16th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 23, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).