GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Pocono

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Pocono Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 5, Best start: 5th, Best finish: 6th (2018), Top 10s: 2

ARCA Starts: 8, Wins: 1 (2016), Best start: 2nd, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 25

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 30, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will debut a brand new chassis at Pocono Raceway. Say hello to GMS Racing intermediate chassis no. 323, as this Silverado RST enters its first race this weekend during the CRC Brakleen 150. Pocono marks the second time in 2022 that the veteran will compete with a brand new chassis built by the team at GMS Fabrication.

Powerful Pocono Player: Out of all 38 drivers entered in the NCWTS race at Pocono Raceway, Grant Enfinger is one of only six drivers who have previously won at the facility during their careers. Enfinger won an ARCA Menards Series race at “The Tricky Triangle” back in 2016, leading 17 laps.

Playoffs Outlook: Enfinger and the Champion Power Equipment crew are eyeing a potential run at the championship as they enter the final race of the regular season with a 47-point buffer to the final spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs grid. Entering Saturday’s event at Pocono, Grant is positioned in ninth place in the drivers’ points standings, and looks to power his way into the postseason at the unique 2.5-mile tri-oval track configuration. – GE Quote: “I’m pretty excited to debut a new chassis with our Champion Power Equipment team this week at Pocono. Everyone on this No. 23 team and at GMS Fabrication have been putting in the extra work in preparation for these final eight races of the year, and I think we will have a piece ready to contend with. We have our goals set in place and know what we need to do to lock ourselves into the playoffs picture, so now it’s all up to us to execute. I’m confident in the direction this team is going.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Pocono Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 9th, Best finish: 39th (2021)

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 18th (2021), Laps led: 5

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About The GM Military Appreciation Program: Recognizing your commitment with one of our own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryDiscount.com.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 at Pocono Raceway. The rookie has raced this Chevrolet Silverado RST three previous times this season, highlighted by a 13th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which happens to be Wood’s best finish of the season up to this point. Zane Smith drove this chassis to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020, and also raced it at Pocono in the same year.

Game On: Recently, Jack Wood partnered up with one of the most influential names in eSports and gaming electronics, Logitech G. Since joining the Logitech G family of athletes, Wood has began actively promoting their products in the sim racing space, notably including the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel. In the near future, some exclusive content surrounding Wood’s involvement with the organization will be showcased across his social media platforms.

Sunoco ROTY Update: The past two weeks have been tough on Jack Wood in the chase for the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year honors, with misfortunate accidents taking the driver of the No. 24 out of the running at Nashville and Mid-Ohio. Currently, Wood is positioned fourth in the rookie standings, 30 points out of the lead. A good showing in Pocono will certainly help get the team back on track to contend for the rest of the season!

JW Quote: “Last year when we raced at Pocono, we had a very unfortunate incident that ended our race pretty early, so I’m looking forward to returning to the track and showing what we’re made of. The Poconos are a beautiful part of the country, and I think a unique track like this will give us an opportunity to finally turn our season around. The GMS team put together some good runs there with our teammates last year, so I know that we have a good chance at replicating that type of success. Also, I am very excited to debut this special Chevrolet Military Appreciation paint scheme this week. My family has some deep ties to the military, and I love what the people at GM are doing with this program in offering a discount to those that have served. It’s going to be a fun weekend for us in more ways than one!”

