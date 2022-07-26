Acronis and Hendrick Motorsports extend relationship through 2025

PRIMARY SPONSORSHIP OF WILLIAM BYRON WILL HIGHLIGHT CLOUD PROVIDER CLIMB

CONCORD, N.C. (July 26, 2022) – Acronis, a global leader in cyber backup protection and the Official Cyber Protection Partner of Hendrick Motorsports, has extended its marketing and technology relationship with the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions through 2025.

With the renewal, Acronis will join title contender William Byron as a primary sponsor in two races this season and continue as a major associate partner of Hendrick Motorsports with branding across the organization’s entire four-car stable throughout the duration of the agreement.

The No. 24 Acronis Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will appear in Sunday’s road-course event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Sept. 17 playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The car’s hood will showcase Acronis partner and cloud distributor Climb Channel Solutions.

“Recommitting to this partnership is a no-brainer for everyone involved, and we are proud that it will help underscore our important work with Climb,” said Pat Hurley, Acronis’ vice president and general manager, Americas. “Hendrick Motorsports understands the risks associated with managing large amounts of data, and with our arsenal of #CyberFit-ready services, Acronis is proud to give them that peace of mind, keeping them secure and protected so the team can keep its focus on the track – where it belongs.”

With its unique combination of automation and integration, Acronis offers complete cyber protection. Its solutions safeguard data, applications, systems and productivity against loss, theft and downtime – from cyberattacks and hardware failures to natural disasters and human error. Hendrick Motorsports protects its data, applications, systems and overall racing operations by utilizing Acronis for cyber protection, security, backup, anti-ransomware and disaster recovery.

“Because we must be on the cutting edge at all times, auto racing requires a significant investment in technology,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Our partnership with Acronis gives us confidence that our resources are always protected, which allows us to focus on competing at a championship level each week. We’re pleased to continue working together to help promote the products and services that our team trusts.”

Byron, 24, is a rising star in NASCAR. Through 21 races this season, he is projected as the fourth seed in the Cup playoffs and ranks second in the series in laps led. With two victories in 2022, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has clinched his fourth consecutive playoff berth.

“It means a lot that Acronis sees so much value in our program,” Byron said. “I’m excited about getting on the racetrack with their paint scheme this weekend at Indy and in the playoffs at Bristol. Our No. 24 team is working hard to carry momentum into the fall and contend for a championship. We’re proud to have Acronis on board as we keep pushing toward that goal.”

Climb Channel Solutions is a specialty IT distributor and key Acronis partner. The company connects partners, resellers and end-users with emerging technology, a global distribution network, and the sales and marketing support they need to accelerate and scale business in the channel. Acronis’ sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports will highlight Climb’s commitment to delivering its partners access to the best and fastest-evolving technologies and services available.

Acronis’ marketing and technology relationship with Hendrick Motorsports began in August 2020 with an agreement that ran through June 2023. It has a worldwide presence in professional sports that includes team partnerships in the NBA, NFL, English Premier League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and across a variety of auto racing series.

ABOUT ACRONIS:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees and offices in 34 locations worldwide. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 26 languages.

ABOUT CLIMB CHANNEL SOLUTIONS AND WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP:

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage and HCI, Virtualization and Cloud, and Software and ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078 and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (288) and laps led (more than 76,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.