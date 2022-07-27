GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats

Grant Enfinger will make his first NCWTS start at IRP on Friday.

ARCA Starts: 4, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 4th (2014), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 26

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 16, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 2nd (Charlotte), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 30, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 329 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. This Chevrolet was built in 2020, and has raced at a few different types of tracks, including intermediates and flat tracks. This season, Enfinger has raced with this chassis twice, posting an eighth place finish at Martinsville, and most recently finishing 11th at Texas.

IRP Notebook: It’s been a few years since Grant Enfinger last visited Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, but he was no slouch in the races he ran. The veteran competed in four ARCA Menards Series starts at IRP from 2011-2015, and posted top-10 finishes in all but one of those races. A short track racer by trade, Enfinger has had this race highlighted on his calendar since the day the race was announced. Grant looks to use this experience to his benefit, as he is one of only a handful of NCWTS drivers that have previously raced at the facility.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger will have the chance to race for a championship after successfully qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs for the fourth time in his career. Having previously qualified for the playoffs in 2018, 2019 (where he won the regular season championship), and 2020, the veteran knows what it takes to contend for the title during the final seven races of the year. So far in the 2022 campaign, the driver of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet has earned three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes, in addition to leading 30 laps. Entering the first race of the postseason, Enfinger is seeded ninth in the standings, three points below the cutline for the Round of 8. Key finishes in the next three events at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, and Kansas Speedway will be at the top of his priority list as he looks to advance further along in the championship hunt. ﻿- GE Quote: “Finally, we’ve made it to the start of the playoffs. Our regular season really didn’t go to plan for us on the No. 23 team, but the playoffs give us a great opportunity to completely flip our season. I’m looking forward to getting the Round of 10 started by visiting two short tracks back to back. Personally, I feel like the trucks should have never left racing at IRP, so I’m excited to get back there. Tire wear is going to be huge, so that’s going to give us an opportunity to have some comers and goers. I love racing at tracks that have a lot of fall off, where we’re able to fight for grip, so hopefully that will play to our advantage on Friday night.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats

Jack Wood will make his first career start in any series at IRP on Friday.

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 16, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About The GM Military Appreciation Program: Recognizing your commitment with one of our own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryDiscount.com.

Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 337 in Indianapolis on Friday. This chassis has been raced two previous times this season with Jack behind the wheel, and made its debut in the 2021 race at Gateway, where it dominated with Sheldon Creed. This Silverado RST has been primarily raced on the flat tracks, such as Gateway and Phoenix.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Following a crash at Pocono Raceway resulting in a 33rd place finish, Jack Wood has some ground to make up in the chase for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Entering Friday’s race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Wood, currently fourth in the rookie standings, 62 points out of the lead and 23 markers back from his nearest competitor in Dean Thompson.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to racing at IRP for the first time and focusing on the short tracks for the next few weeks. The past three races have definitely been a struggle with our No. 24 team that we did not see coming, but there’s not another group that I would rather have behind my back than the guys that I have on our team. It’s a bummer that we weren’t able to make the playoffs this year, but having the support of everyone at Chevrolet and GMS Racing has been great, and we still have a handful of races left to run this year to end the season on a high note. I want to congratulate Grant and the No. 23 team for making the playoffs; I know they are going to go out there and put up a great fight for the organization. Our number one goal for the rest of the season is to go out there and put together the best seven races that we possibly can, and that all starts with this weekend in Indy.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.