Dean Thompson – TSport 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – TSport 200 (200 Laps/137 Miles) | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 29 | Indianapolis, Ind. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his debut at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I’m excited to get back to short track racing this weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway. We’ll take full advantage of the longer practice session Friday to get our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado dialed in for the race and we’re looking forward to closing out the month on a high note.”

Thompson at Lucas Oil Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado for Friday night’s TSport 200.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 26th / Finish: 24th): “We faced adversity early today at Pocono following a spin in Stage One, but I’m really proud of the fight from our No. 40 Worldwide Express team to get us back in the hunt for a top-20 finish late in the race. We made the right adjustments to get us back in picture after losing a lap and we didn’t let up. We’ll continue to progress and take the positives into next weekend.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com