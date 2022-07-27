What to choose: BMW M3, M4 or BMW M5, M6?

BMWs have a reputation for reliability combined with contemporary luxury.

BMW prides itself on being ultra-drive machines, and they deliver on performance. The BMW m-series has many different options, today we’ll look at some of the different m-series cars and their main differences.

M3 and M4 Similarities

Both these cars have similar body styles and are equipped with manual transmissions. They also have identical drivetrains. The two include 6-cylinder engines, which are turbocharged to enhance the horsepower at a whopping 473.

Both cars are constructed for premium performance, with technology that gives optimum handling.

These cars have stylish sporty exteriors which will be appealing to the eye. Both cars push boundaries.

The differences between M3 & M4

The most notable differences between the M3 and M4 are, of course, the number of car doors. The comfort of the M3 makes it a better companion for everyday use. However, due to the weight of the M3, the M4 would be the faster car if speed is a top need for you.

M5 & M6

For a good reason, these two cars are above the M3 and M4 and in a league of their own. The M6 has a more aggressive, futuristic aesthetic in terms of design. However, the drawback is that it doesn’t allow for comfortable rear space for adults, giving the M5 an advantage in this regard.

The M5 has 617 horsepower and can go from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds which is well under the four-second mark. The torque is 502 lb-ft @ 1600 and is identical in the M5 and M6.

The standard by BMW for both cars is rear-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive, known as XDrive in the BMW lexicon.

Disadvantages

The disadvantage of the M3 & M4 is that it is costly to own in terms of maintenance. This makes it poor ownership post-purchase over the long run. By the way, powerful BMW m engines need to be maintained and serviced with quality parts, check out genuine BMW parts here. Properly maintained, the powerful m-series engines will give you a long and happy driving life.

The M5 4395 cc with the M4 is 2979cc which is an astounding difference in engine capacity.

The M6 compared to the M4 is also smoother in terms of noise and sound concerning the engine.

The M4 & M5 are XDrive while the M3 and M4 are not, and considering that the latter two come with a substantial price tag, that is a disadvantage.

The M5 and M6 may pack power, but this comes at the cost of being bulkier and heavier, and it is pertinent to remember that the 0-60 time is the same.

Conclusion

The common thread between M3, M4, M5, and M6 is that they are all high-performance vehicles.

What it comes down to in the end is your preference: a sports car with the wrapping of a family car, or a coupe?