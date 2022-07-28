Chad Chastain – TSport 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – TSport 200 (200 Laps/137 Miles) | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 29 | Indianapolis, Ind. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Illiana Watermelon Association/AGvantage Consulting Services Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Fla.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @ChadChastain36

Chastain on returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I can’t wait to get back on track with Niece Motorsports and represent the growers from the ILLIANA Watermelon Association. All the farmers in this area are pushing as hard as they can to get fresh, sweet, and delicious watermelons in your local grocery store, so go pick one up today!”

Chastain at Lucas Oil Raceway: Chastain makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night in what is his second career Truck Series start. He made his NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen in August 2021 at Watkins Glen in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Illiana Watermelon Association/AGvantage Consulting Services Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning and Sons, and Robinson Fresh.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About the Illiana Watermelon Association

Founded in 1989, the Illiana Watermelon Association represents about 90 percent of the over 10,000 loads of watermelon shipped in the Illinois-Indiana region. Indiana ranks fifth in melon production nationally.

To learn more, visit IllianaWatermelon.com

About AGvantage Consulting Services, LLC

AGvantage Consulting Services support eligible producers of all agricultural commodities in identifying Federal, State, and local programs to help support their operation. This includes disaster based, relief based, and crop coverage programs. We work with USDA, State, and County organizations on behalf of eligible producers across the country to facilitate support.

We take the stress out of the agricultural commodities support by working with you to identify eligible programs, grant funding, and act as a resource to navigate through the questions from existing and future farm bills. We properly prepare applications and supporting documents for your operation. We also work side by side with other organizations to bring producers access to programs to reach sustainable farming, eligible payments, and knowledge of future programs.

About Robinson Fresh

​​Robinson Fresh provides a full line of high-quality fruits and vegetables, while also providing fresh produce supply chain solutions–from customer insights and marketing support, to category, inventory and cold chain management—to help retailers, restaurants, growers, and foodservice companies meet consumers’ demand for fresh.

Through premier fresh product and innovative solutions, we bring global scale to our local customers. Our seed to shelf solutions, unparalleled cold chain expertise, and key category and consumer insights help fuel your growth. It’s technology, experience, and commitment you can count on.

About Melon 1

Melon 1 was founded when two third-generation watermelon companies joined forces to better serve customers. F. H. Dicks of South Carolina combined his growing, harvesting and shipping experience with the distribution, packaging and sales capabilities of Lawrence Lapide of New York to create a rapidly growing company. In 1999, Richard Chastain rounded out our year-round growing capabilities, and the rest, as they say, is history.

We’ve come a long way since 1935; today, we ship nationwide from distribution points across the U.S. and Central America, using cutting-edge technology to meet food safety and traceability standards and provide our customers with the freshest, highest quality product possible.

About Browning and Sons, Inc.

Browning & Sons has always prided itself in staying ahead of the curve when it comes to binning, sizing, and now food safety technology. Browning and Sons, Inc. stays current with changing regulations and all of their farms and facilities hold Primus GFSI certificates. They also utilize Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) software in all locations in order to help ensure the safety and security of their supply chain. With over 100 years of combined experience in the watermelon industry, Browning and Sons, Inc. looks forward to managing the changing demographics of our industry in the future.