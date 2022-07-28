Kris Wright – TSport 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – TSport 200 (200 Laps/137 Miles) | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 29 | Indianapolis, Ind. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Wright on Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Raceway: Wright at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I am looking forward to a momentum swing in Indy for the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado team. Short tracks are fun due to the ‘physical’ bump-and-run games we must play to stay competitive. It should be very entertaining to watch, and we will be hopeful for some upsets.”

Wright at Lucas Oil Raceway: Wright makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the red and white iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 24th / Finish: 27th): “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado struggled to find the right balance early on, but we continued to work on it every chance we had. We showed solid speed at times. Unfortunately it wasn’t our day and we’ll focus our attention on Indianapolis next weekend.”

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

