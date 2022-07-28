KENNINGTON SCORES WIN IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

July 28, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge came to the final race events of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series western swing at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon Saskatchewan this past Wednesday with a mission in mind. Get back to the winner’s circle. Mission accomplished.

In the first of the twin 125-lap races on the high banked oval Kennington jumped from his ninth starting position into the top five in the first handful of laps. He continued to maneuver his way toward the front of the field and was running second when a late caution period slowed the field and set up a green, white checkered dash to the finish.

On the final restart Kennington powered his way around the outside and pushed the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge across the finish line first to claim the victory, the 24th of his career and third at the Saskatoon oval.

For race two the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge would fire off from the outside of row one with Kennington keen to get back in front of the field. However, NASCAR officials deemed the driver jumped the initial start and issued a drive through pit lane penalty.

Pushing the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to the limits to gain positions for the balance of the race Kennington scored a sixth-place finish.

With his two outstanding performances in Saskatoon, Kennington unofficially climbs to second in the overall standings after eight races, just a single point from top spot.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“We’ve knocked on the door a couple times this year with podium finishes but it’s nice to get that first win”.

“I had a couple of really good battles during the race and on that last restart with the #27 car, we raced each other hard but fair”.

“That was kind of a tough call at the start of race two. We got after it and the Castrol Dodge was so good tonight, we got back up to sixth at the finish”.

“Super job by the whole team, these two western events so close together are a challenge, but this group of guys worked non-stop to give me a great car”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team get back in action at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec August 7th.

TV & Live Streaming

The Leland Industries Twin 125’s will be broadcast on TSN and on RDS2 at a date and time to be determined. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

