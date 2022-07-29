TPC Racing Brings Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Podium and Championship Top-Three Momentum to Road America for this Weekend’s Saturday and Sunday Doubleheader

David Williams, Rob Lorndale, Scott Schmidt and Michael Levitas TPC Racing’s Quartet of Porsche Sprint Challenge Competitors This Weekend on the Four-Mile Elkhart Lake Circuit

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (July 28 2022) – TPC Racing brings the momentum that has seen returning team driver David Williams move to third in the 992 championship standings and Michael Levitas hit the podium again earlier this month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to Road America this weekend for a Saturday and Sunday Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama doubleheader on the legendary Elkhart Lake circuit, July 30 – 31.

The weekend’s pair of 40-minute sprints on the 4.048-mile road course start at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday with Sunday’s final race of the weekend set to go green at 12:05 p.m. Both races can be viewed live on the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama YouTube Channel.

Williams has returned to TPC Racing this year for the first time since 2015 and moved into the championship picture in the top-tier Porsche 992 class after a string of consistent finishes this season in the No. 37 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Williams is on the brink of his first podium finish after a run of top-five results that includes season-best fourth place finishes at Mid-Ohio and last month at VIRginia International Raceway.

Heading into this weekend’s Road America rounds, Williams is third in the 992 championship standings with 344 points. He trails the second-place competitor by just 23 points and is 33 points out of the championship lead.

The podium has been a familiar destination for TPC driver Michael Levitas this year in his No. 36 Erin Levitas Foundation/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Competing in the 991 division for older Porsche GT3 Cup cars, Levitas’ most recent visits to victory lane were a third in class at Mid-Ohio and a season-best second in Saturday’s opening race at VIR.

The complete lineup of TPC contenders at Road America includes Scott Schmidt in the 992 division and Rob Lorndale in the 991 class.

Lorndale is in his second season of Porsche Sprint Challenge competition with TPC at the wheel of the No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup while Schmidt is a “double-duty” TPC driver with campaigns in both IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo and and Porsche Sprint Challenge. Schmidt drives the No. 138 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup this weekend.

All four TPC drivers were on pace in a productive day of unofficial testing at Road America on Thursday. In the 991 class, Lorndale and Levitas were sixth and seventh respectively in the first of the day’s four test sessions. Lorndale clocked in just ahead of Levitas with a top lap time of 2:16.938.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “It’s great to have our TPC Racing Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama program back to its full four-car strength for this weekend at Road America. Between Porsche Sprint Challenge testing and the continuing development and testing of our IMSA Super Trofeo program, we have pretty much taken up residence in Elkhart Lake and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon! The testing has gone well and we are looking forward to a pair of great races both this Saturday and Sunday and at next weekend’s Super Trofeo doubleheader. David Williams has been both consistent and fast all season and joined Scott Schmidt, Rob Lorndale and Michael Levitas in a productive test session Thursday. It was only the first test. You never really know how you stack up until official sessions start, but today was a good indicator that some of our testing and hard work has paid off. Scott is getting quicker in 992 while Rob did well to lap on pace with Michael in 991 for at least the first test session. Long weekend ahead and we are up to the challenge.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.