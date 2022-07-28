NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

July 31, 2022

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE #22 – INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will share the stage with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend, where the two sanctioning bodies will head to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) for a rare tripleheader race weekend. Chevrolet teams across all three series will take on the left- and right-hand turns of the 2.436-mile, 14-turn IMS road course.

While IMS has been a staple stop on the NASCAR schedule since 1994, the trip to the Speedway, Indiana, venue will be just the second appearance by NASCAR’s premier series on the road course circuit. In the series’ debut on the circuit in 2021, road course ringer AJ Allmendinger was able to kiss the iconic bricks after he powered the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the victory for his second career NCS win. The monumental triumph gave Kaulig Racing its first victory in just its sixth start in NASCAR’s premier series.. a team who now fields two full-time Camaro ZL1’s in the series.

The bowtie brand is heading into the highly anticipated IMS tripleheader riding the momentum of last weekend’s sweep of wins in the three series. Chevrolet’s Chase Elliott and Noah Gragson nabbed the NCS and NXS victories at Pocono Raceway, while Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward took the wins in the INDYCAR doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

LOOKING FOR DOUBLE DIGITS ON ROAD COURSES

When the NASCAR Cup Series hits a road course circuit, one thing you see in common is a bowtie on the top of the leaderboard. Chevrolet is heading into the Indianapolis race weekend on a streak of nine-consecutive NCS road course victories. Dating back to Chase Elliott’s victory at Circuit of The Americas in March 2021, six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have notched a road course win through that string of triumphs.

The most recent winner on that list is Tyler Reddick, who scored his first career win in NASCAR’s premier series at Road America earlier this month. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver became the fifth first time NCS winner of 2022. On that elite first time winners list also includes fellow Chevrolet drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, both of which captured their first on a road course circuit (Chastain – Road America; Suarez – Sonoma Raceway).

MAKE THAT 12 FOR THE BOWTIE

Chase Elliott’s victory at Pocono Raceway marked a manufacturer-leading 12th for Chevrolet in 21 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver now has a series-leading four wins to his name, while also extending his streak of top-two finishes to five. Elliott led Chevrolet to four top-five finishes – including a sweep of the top three positions – and six of the top-10. The final running order saw four different Chevrolet teams represented in the top-10.. making it the eighth time that Chevrolet has accomplished that feat in 2022.

Heading into the final five race run in the series’ regular season, the 2020 NCS Champion now has a triple-digit lead in the driver standings, sitting at 105 points ahead of second-place Ross Chastain. Also extending the lead in the NCS manufacturer points standings, Chevrolet will head into the Indianapolis race weekend 74 points over its manufacturer competitors.

13 AND COUNTING FOR CAMARO SS

In a battle right to the checkered flag, Noah Gragson and the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team edged out Ty Gibbs at the line by .281-seconds to record a manufacturer-leading 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series win for Chevrolet this season. The bowtie brand looked to be the ones to beat from the start of the day at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue. JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier captured the 10th pole win this season for Chevrolet, going on to lead the first 23 laps to record his sixth stage win of 2022. Following a top-10 finish in stage one, Gragson took the lead after a round of pit stops that put him in the top position at the end of stage two.. giving Chevrolet a sweep of the stage wins on the day.

Gragson’s win was his third trip to victory lane this season.. marking a personal best for the young Chevrolet driver in his NXS career. The feat also gave JR Motorsports its seventh win in the last 11 races in the series.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger has been a familiar face at the top of the NXS driver points standings. Following an eighth top-five finish for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team, Allmendinger maintained the lead in the standings with a 16 point advantage over second-place Justin Allgaier. A dominate day by Chevrolet drivers also built onto the bowtie brand’s lead in the NXS manufacturer standings, with Chevrolet now sitting at an 83 point lead over its manufacturer competitors heading into Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.

DOUBLE DUTY IN INDY

A handful of Chevrolet drivers will be getting double the seat time this weekend, taking on the 2.436-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series:

· In Hendrick Motorsports’ three-race return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alex Bowman will take his turn behind the wheel of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Camaro SS. The 29-year-old Arizona native has made 53 career starts in the series, with his last dating back to Michigan in 2018. Of those starts, Bowman has recorded one win (Charlotte Motor Speedway; 2017), six top-fives and 15 top-10s in the series. Bowman looks to take the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Camaro SS one spot better than its competition debut, where his Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate, Kyle Larson, took the Chevrolet-powered machine to a runner up finish at Road America earlier this month.

· Austin Dillon will take over the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Camaro SS for the weekend, marking the Chevrolet driver’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season. In Dillon’s 151 career NXS starts, he has recorded nine wins, 65 top-fives and 106 top-10s. The 32-year-old North Carolina native also has a NXS championship title under his belt, claiming that feat with Richard Childress Racing in 2013.

· Ty Dillon will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2022 this weekend, returning to the seat of the No. 6 JD Motorsports Camaro SS. Dillon has one NXS win to his name, which came from behind the wheel of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 2014. The 30-year-old North Carolina native will be making his 160th career NXS start this weekend. In his tenure in the series, Dillon has also scored 34 top-fives and 92 top-10s.

· For the second time this season, Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 92 DGM Racing Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chastain’s return to the series came with the team back at Circuit of The Americas in March 2022. The 29-year-old Florida native scored a 17th-place finish for the team, going on to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race the following day. In 193 career NXS starts, Chastain has notched two wins, 21 top-fives and 47 top-10s.

· Back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1, AJ Allmendinger will look to defend his NASCAR Cup Series win title at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend. Allmendinger has two career NCS wins to his resume, both of which were captured on road course circuits (Watkins Glen – 2014; IMS Road Course – 2021). In 10 NCS starts this season, Allmendinger has recorded two top-10 finishes, with his most recent at Road America when he drove the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1 to a ninth-place finish. Also driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS in the NXS, Allmendinger will look for his third road course win of the season in the series.

THE NCWTS PLAYOFFS ARE ON

The 10-driver playoff field is set and the run to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) championship title is on. Of that elite field includes two Chevrolet drivers: Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar and GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger.

· Hocevar, who led Chevrolet to the finish at Pocono Raceway in fifth, secured his playoff berth by points in the series’ race at Mid-Ohio earlier this month. This will mark the 19-year-old Michigan native’s second appearance in the NCWTS playoffs. Through 16 NCWTS races this season, Hocevar has piloted his No. 42 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST to six top-fives and nine top-10s.

· Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST team left the ‘Tricky Triangle’ with one of the two open spots in the 2022 NCWTS playoff field. The 37-year-old Alabama native returned to GMS Racing at the beginning of the season and has record three top-fives and seven top-10s with the team in 16 races. The 2022 season will mark Enfinger’s fourth appearances in the NCWTS playoffs.

The NCWTS Playoffs Round of 10 kicks off this weekend, where the series will make its return to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) for the first time in 11 years. Sitting approximately 10 miles outside of downtown Indianapolis, the 0.686-mile short track will host the series under the lights in Friday’s TSport 200. In the series’ 17 races held at IRP, Chevrolet has recorded a manufacturer-leading nine of those victories. Of those wins includes a sweep of the series’ first four races held at the track, starting with Mike Skinner’s win in the debut event in 1995 when he drove the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to the victory.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Chevrolet’s AJ Allmendinger is the defending winner at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course after driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the win in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at the circuit in 2021. The victory was the first for Kaulig Racing in just six starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

· A road course favorite, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career; the most of all active NCS drivers. Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins) and Tony Stewart (eight wins). Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a record in series’ history.

· Chevrolet has won nine consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road course races, dating back to Chase Elliott’s win at Circuit of The Americas in May 2021. In that timespan, six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed to those wins.

· Of the five first time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022, three have come from the bowtie brigade. The most recent is Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick, who drove his No. 8 Camaro ZL1 to the win at Road America. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez also captured their first career win in NASCAR’s premier series this season, both of which were recorded on road course circuits (Chastain – COTA; Suarez – Sonoma).

· At Road America – the NASCAR Cup Series’ most recent road course race – Tyler Reddick led Chevrolet to six top-10 finishes, including a sweep of the top-five. Four different Chevrolet teams were represented in the top-10:

Richard Childress Racing: Tyler Reddick (Race Winner)

Hendrick Motorsports: Chase Elliott (2nd) and Kyle Larson (3rd)

Trackhouse Racing: Ross Chastain (4th) and Daniel Suarez (5th)

Kaulig Racing: AJ Allmendinger (9th)

· Chase Elliott’s win at Pocono Raceway was his series-leading fourth of 2022. It also marked his fifth consecutive top-two finish, with three of his four wins being recorded within that timespan (Nashville Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway).

· Chevrolet heads into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race weekend with a manufacturer-leading 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins in 21 points-paying races. The bowtie brand also continues to lead its manufacturer competitors in NCS top-fives (53), top-10s (97), laps led (2,698) and stage wins (20).

· Seven Team Chevy drivers have combined 20 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins:

Tyler Reddick 2 – Fontana x2

Alex Bowman 1 – Las Vegas

Ross Chastain 4 – Las Vegas, Darlington, Charlotte, Pocono

William Byron 3 – Phoenix, Atlanta, Talladega

Daniel Suarez 2 – COTA, Charlotte

Chase Elliott 3 – Martinsville x2, Charlotte, Atlanta x2

Kyle Larson 3 – Bristol, Sonoma, Pocono

· Chevrolet leads the driver points standing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chase Elliott remains in the top position in the NCS standings with a 105-point lead over second; and AJ Allmendinger continues to lead the NXS standings by 16 points. Chevrolet also remains atop both the NCS and NXS manufacturer points standings.

· With its 40 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 826 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR.

FOR THE FANS

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: Silverado 2500 High Country, Tahoe Z71 Premier, Traverse High Country, Blazer RS, Colorado Bison ZR2, Trailblazer ACTIV, Camaro ZL1, Bolt EUV, Silverado ZR2, Bolt EV 2LT, Silverado EV, Corvette Z06.

· At the Chevrolet Display, fans can also view Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 show car and an IndyCar show car.

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, July 29

· Scott McLaughlin and Will Power: 2:30 p.m.

· Callum Ilott: 3:00 p.m.

· Dalton Kellett and Kyle Kirkwood: 3:15 p.m.

· Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

· Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly: 10:00 a.m.

· Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill: 11:30 a.m.

· Justin Allgaier and Miguel Paludo: 12:00 p.m.

· Josh Berry and Sam Mayer: 1:00 p.m.

· Noah Gragson: 1:30 p.m.

· Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing: 1:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

· Daniel Suarez: 11:30 a.m.

· Tyler Reddick: 11:45 a.m.

· Alex Bowman: 11:55 a.m.

· AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley: 12:10 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Friday, July 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

TUNE IN

NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 31. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

FS1 will broadcast the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 29. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO INDY?

“I am looking forward to the Indy road course. Several years ago I wasn’t very good at road courses, but now I’ve learned so much about how to drive road courses that I look forward to them. I’ll be running the Xfinity car on Saturday which will be good to get some reps in before the big race on Sunday. My teammate Daniel Suárez is really good at road courses so if all goes well, it should be a good weekend for Trackhouse.”

HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR A RACE?

“I eat a lot of watermelon (laughs). I don’t eat what I used to eat, and I don’t always eat what I want to eat, but it’s to prepare for Sunday.

I sit in the car for three plus hours and I want to be as sharp on lap 200 as I am on lap 2. For long, humid races I might take a snack in the car. I plan my life around 38 Sundays a year.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1

DOES YOUR MINDSET CHANGE GOING INTO THIS RACE GIVEN THE POINTS SITUATION YOU ARE IN?

“You just have to be aggressive. With the number of winners this season, we’re going to have to win to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. This Richard Childress Racing team is strong, and I know we can get the job done. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job, the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out. In the SIM, I’ve been pretty good at the Indianapolis Road Course, and we were strong at this race last year, but it was just so crazy at the end. I’d like to surprise some people at a road course.”

OF ALL OF THE ROAD COURSES YOU’VE RUN, WHICH IS THE MOST COMPARABLE TO INDY?

“Wow, it’s so flat. We’ve got elevation change at every track that we’ve gone to. I’d say Daytona has a little less elevation change. So for me, I really don’t know because the asphalt at Indy is so different the way the grooves are cut in it and it’s using a lot of lateral grip there. Sonoma, I think braking force-wise, is probably pretty similar; the amount of brake force and stuff like that because it seems like the track falls off a little bit. So, I’m thinking maybe Sonoma and Daytona, in between there.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

LARSON ON RACING AT THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE:

“From what I remember of Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course) from last year, the restarts were really intense because turn one is a really wide and deep braking zone, so you can get four or five-wide before it narrows down in the corner. You have to find the confidence to brake deep so you don’t get bombed and that is difficult. It’s nice that it doesn’t have any elevation. It’s a fast-paced, ‘flowy’ type road course.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

DANIELS ON RACING FOR STAGE POINTS AT ROAD COURSES OR PITTING BEFORE STAGE ENDS:

“At Sonoma (Raceway), we started on the pole and built a lead. We stayed out (instead of short pitting) to win the stage and I thought we could have the ability to get through traffic – we had the entire race left to get back to the front. We had our (wheel) issue so we didn’t see how it would ultimately play out. We may not have gotten back to a winning position but we probably could have gotten back to a top-five position. Now, with that data point, we raced a few weeks later at Road America where we had to ‘flip’ the stages (short pit) to maintain track position to have a shot to win. We stayed in the top four and finished third – sort of with a shot to win. That is the general landscape for road course strategy moving forward.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

ELLIOTT ON RACING ON THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE:

“I feel like that’s probably been one of my worst road courses, personally. Never really felt like I got a hold of the track last year. I ended up kind of by happenstance running the Xfinity Series race last year as a sub in. It was unfortunate circumstances there, but I was grateful to have run that race because I was really bad on the Cup side until I got some extra reps, so I think that was helpful. So going back, I need to do some homework this week on how to be better up there because I do not feel very good about that track and just never got in a good groove there last year at all and was never really on offense. I felt like I was on defense more than I was making moves and moving forward. That’s not a place you want to be, especially at those tracks or anywhere for that matter. It’s certainly something I want to improve at and I want to put some effort into this week to try to do that.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

GUSTAFSON ON WHAT MAKES THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE UNIQUE:

“It’s super flat and there aren’t really any elevation changes at all. Probably the biggest thing that stands out, there’s a big brake zone, especially into turn one. To really set the corner up, you’d obviously have to be wider, but you can really shortcut somebody and there’s not a big exit that follows so that makes restarts and entry into that turn super hectic. All the road courses are unique, but I think Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course), with it being super flat with flat corners and the high-speed brake zone into one is what kind of sets it apart.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1

BYRON ON THE TEAM’S PREPARATION FOR ROAD COURSE RACES THIS SEASON:

“I feel like to start this season with the Next Gen car we really struggled at road courses, especially compared to the year before. We were able to test at Watkins Glen (International), though, and I think that really helped us start to turn the page on our road course program. We’ve been able to build that notebook with each road course so far this year. I think we have really made strides to make that package better and put all the pieces together like we need to. The first focus for the weekend is qualifying and making sure we set ourselves up with a good run to get good track position and just work from there. Our focus for not only this weekend, but races moving forward, is to really execute every aspect of a race weekend from start to finish in preparation for the playoffs.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1

FUGLE ON WHAT CHALLENGES THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE BRINGS COMPARED TO OTHER ROAD COURSES:

“I think this weekend’s road course race at Indianapolis (Motor Speedway) will be a little bit more about survival than other road course races. There’s a lot more run off areas there and they have changed the curbing in some places around the track to try avoid what happened last year. With the Next Gen car, it’s going to be critical to minimize running over those to keep the underwing intact and not tear up the diffuser. The other big thing will be managing the transition areas of the track from the road course sections onto the oval – similar to how the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL is set up. We haven’t run a course like that this year with this car or this tire. I think that if you can keep your car in one piece throughout the weekend, and can manage your usual pit strategy and track position on a road course, you’ll be in a good position. You have to be around at the end, though, to be able to capitalize on that.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

BOWMAN ON RACING IN THE NASCAR XFINITY AND CUP SERIES AT THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE:

“We have been lucky to get the opportunity to make extra laps this weekend which just helps come time for the Cup race on Sunday. COTA (Circuit of The Americas) was a great example of how it can help us – running the Spire (Motorsports) truck and taking notes on the track helped in our efforts on Sunday so I am eager to get out there and get some practice in. Our team is doing everything we can to get better and this is another opportunity for us to maximize our weekend.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

IVES ON THE STRENGTH OF THE ROAD COURSE CARS AT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

“Hendrick Motorsports has done a great job of making sure we have the best equipment every weekend and it has shown at road courses. Going back to COTA (Circuit of The Americas), we had a great car and had tons of speed, just got caught up in someone else’s mess. Road America was another place where we had a ton of speed and capitalized on points so I think this Sunday at Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course) will be more of the same. We will do everything we can to get the car ready, Alex (Bowman) is going to drive in the Xfinity race to get extra practice. I feel confident we will have a solid weekend and build some momentum as we head towards the playoffs.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF YOUR TEAM’S RECENT SUCCESS?

“I am proud of my team and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. We have been running very well of late. But we can be better. I thought we had a winning car at the start of Sunday’s race, but we were just a little bit off. Third place is a good finish, but we aren’t going to be happy until we are in first place.”

ARE YOU CONFIDENT ON THE ROAD COURSES?

“Yes, we are very confident. We know we have a good road course package. We have been in contention for the win at every road course this season.”

WOULD YOU RATHER RACE THE OVAL OR THE ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS?

“I think Indianapolis is a big enough deal for everyone in racing that maybe we should race there twice. (smiling) Once on the oval and once on the road course!”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

“Finally, we’ve made it to the start of the playoffs. Our regular season really didn’t go to plan for us on the No. 23 team, but the playoffs give us a great opportunity to completely flip our season. I’m looking forward to getting the Round of 10 started by visiting two short tracks back to back. Personally, I feel like the trucks should have never left racing at IRP, so I’m excited to get back there. Tire wear is going to be huge, so that’s going to give us an opportunity to have some comers and goers. I love racing at tracks that have a lot of fall off, where we’re able to fight for grip, so hopefully that will play to our advantage on Friday night.”

JACK WOOD, NO. 24 CHEVROLET MILITARY APPRECIATION SILVERADO RST

“I’m looking forward to racing at IRP for the first time and focusing on the short tracks for the next few weeks. The past three races have definitely been a struggle with our No. 24 team that we did not see coming, but there’s not another group that I would rather have behind my back than the guys that I have on our team. It’s a bummer that we weren’t able to make the playoffs this year, but having the support of everyone at Chevrolet and GMS Racing has been great, and we still have a handful of races left to run this year to end the season on a high note. I want to congratulate Grant and the No. 23 team for making the playoffs; I know they are going to go out there and put up a great fight for the organization. Our number one goal for the rest of the season is to go out there and put together the best seven races that we possibly can, and that all starts with this weekend in Indy.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 40

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2022 STATISTICS:

Wins: 12

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 2,698

Top-five finishes: 53

Top-10 finishes: 97

Stage wins: 20

Tyler Reddick (Fontanax2)

Alex Bowman (Las Vegas)

Ross Chastain (Las Vegas), (Darlington), (Charlotte), (Pocono)

William Byron (Phoenix), (Atlanta), (Talladega)

Daniel Suarez (COTA), (Charlotte)

Chase Elliott (Martinsvillex2), (Charlotte), (Atlantax2)

Kyle Larson (Bristol Dirt), (Sonoma), (Pocono)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 826 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 727

Laps led to date: 244,034

Top-five finishes to date: 4,191

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,652

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,160 Chevrolet: 826 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 815 Ford: 715 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 167

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.