RCR Event Preview – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Richard Childress Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … In 73 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Richard Childress Racing has earned three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1995), Kevin Harvick (2003), and Paul Menard (2011). This weekend marks the second time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on the road course configuration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … RCR has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, led by Myatt Snider’s seventh-place in 2021.

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games beginning in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Catch the Action … The Indianapolis 150 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will be televised live on Saturday, July 30 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and will be broadcast live on IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Indy … The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will be televised live on Sunday, July 31 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … Dillon competed in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race utilizing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course configuration last year. He earned Stage Points and ran most of the race in the top-10 but was ultimately credited with a 31st-place finish after retiring from the race early following an on-track accident in Stage 3. Dillon has competed at the Brickyard’s traditional oval configuration eight previous times in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a best finish of ninth in 2016. He also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS (four on the oval configuration, and one on the road course configuration), with a best finish of fifth in 2012. Dillon grew up attending races at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway track with his grandfather, car owner Richard Childress. Dillon recalls riding in the pace car as a young child and participated in Victory Lane festivities with Paul Menard in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2003 when they won the prestigious race under the RCR banner.

Roll the Dice with BetMGM … When a legendary global entertainment company joins forces with the world’s largest online betting technology company, the gaming world sits up and takes notice. BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings that is revolutionizing sports betting and online gaming in the United States. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM, both online and in MGM casinos nationwide. BetMGM is also the headline brand for online casino gaming alongside sister brands Borgata Online (New Jersey), Party Casino and Party Poker. We aspire to make unforgettable moments of sports and gaming even more personal, powerful, and fun through unmatched digital technology and evocative player experiences. For more information, visit betmgminc.com.

Double Duty … Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Does your mindset change going into this race given the points situation you are in?

“You just have to be aggressive. With the number of winners this season, we’re going to have to win to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. This Richard Childress Racing team is strong, and I know we can get the job done. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job, the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out. In the SIM, I’ve been pretty good at the Indianapolis Road Course, and we were strong at this race last year, but it was just so crazy at the end. I’d like to surprise some people at a road course.”

Of all of the road courses you’ve run, which one is most comparable to Indy?

“Wow, it’s so flat. We’ve got elevation change at every track that we’ve gone to. I’d say Daytona has a little less elevation change. So for me, I really don’t know because the asphalt at Indy is so different the way the grooves are cut in it and it’s using a lot of lateral grip there. Sonoma, I think braking force-wise, is probably pretty similar; the amount of brake force and stuff like that because it seems like the track falls off a little bit. So, I’m thinking maybe Sonoma and Daytona, in between there.”

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course …Tyler Reddick will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend. Reddick made his first start at the 2.439-mile course in 2021, leading the race twice for six laps.

Back Home Again in Indiana … The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the home race for 3CHI, primary sponsor for Reddick this weekend. 3CHI is based in Indianapolis, Ind., and will host over 300 employees guests this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race on a road course. What are the differences between Road America and the Indianapolis Road Course?

“Since Road America a lot of people have said to me ‘Hey, you must be excited to get to Indy because you were so good at Road America.’ I’m like hold on, pump the brakes, because Indy and Road America couldn’t be any more different from one another. Yes, they are road courses and yes, they have two really big braking zones but what happens after those braking zones is much different at Indy. You’ve got tight corners and back-to-back left to right sequences at low speeds, so how you make lap time at Indy is quite a bit different. And what’s also difficult to figure out at Indy is depending on what your car is doing; you may have to have a different attack of getting from Turn 7 to Turn 10 and then from Turn 14 to the front straightaway. Each driver may have to attack it differently to get through those slow sections to maximize their lap times. It’s very flat through those tight corners. We’re going to be going somewhat slow, so for a driver it’s hard to feel what’s right and what’s wrong. We’re doing everything we can to bring a really fast 3CHI Chevrolet to the track this weekend. I think we’re going to be just fine when we get there.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday. Creed has had some very strong runs on road courses throughout the 2022 season. At COTA earlier this season, Creed and the No. 2 Chevrolet team finished 10th. At Portland International Raceway, Creed started seventh and was running up front until he was taken out later in the race resulting in a 32nd-place finish and something similar happened at Road America. He started sixth and ended up with a 27th-place finish.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

You’re making your debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. What is going to be the biggest challenge?

“I’m actually looking forward to getting to Indy this weekend. I’ve never been there before, but I really enjoy road courses and our team has run really well on the road courses this season. The results don’t show it because we ended up getting involved in some incidents at the end but we ran really well in Portland and Road America. We finished in the top 10 in COTA, too. Saturday’s race is definitely going to be a tough one and we have a lot to learn and adjust to but our team is ready for it. We’ve been taking a lot of notes and working on strategy. Our top-five finish at Pocono last weekend was exactly what my team needed as we’re heading into this final stretch before the Playoffs. We’ve needed positive results and we’re getting better each week.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … Austin Hill will make his second start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday. He made his first start last season, but a steering box issue took him out of the race early and resulted in a 29th-place finish. This weekend, Hill will look to capitalize on his strong road course performance so far this season. He finished runner-up at COTA after starting 14th. Later in the season, he started second and finished fourth in Portland and at Road America, he started 10th and finished fourth. In all three road-course starts this season, he’s never finished outside of the top five.

Introducing Ace Doran … Bennett Family of Companies is proud to present Ace Doran Hauling & Rigging as its featured operating company for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, less than two hours from Indianapolis, Ace Doran is among the oldest active motor carriers operating in the United States. Ace Doran is a family-owned company providing transportation solutions across a wide range of industries including, steel, aluminum, wind energy, specialized freight, machinery, building products and other open-deck commodities. More recently, Ace Doran has expanded its service capabilities to include a dry van division as well as providing power only support for business partners in the e-commerce sector. It operates both long and short haul service to the lower 48 states and Canada. Ace Doran has won numerous industry awards for fleet safety and exceptional service. For more information, visit https://www.acedoran.com.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Are you excited for this weekend’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and how are you preparing?

“I can’t wait to get to Indy this weekend for the race on Saturday. Our team has been so strong on road courses all season long and we’ve come so close to getting the win. Every single road course race, we’ve been in position to take home a win and it just hasn’t worked out in our favor. We’ve been so good on the tracks, and I had the opportunity to run some laps in an Xfinity Series car at Indy last season until it was cut short. Any time you can get in a new car on a new track is a good thing. We’ve been working hard on our notes from past races and I’m looking forward to practice and qualifying on Friday to see where our car is at. It’s going to be a good race and I’m looking forward to taking home another trophy.”