CrowdStrike Racing on the World Stage at 24 Hours of Spa



· CrowdStrike becomes the Presenting Sponsor of the Total Energies 24 Hours of Spa for 2022

· Competition, cloud protection to be at forefront in one of world’s greatest GT races

· George Kurtz part of SPS automotive lineup in No. 20 Mercedes-AMG GT3

· First European CXO Summit in conjunction with Amazon Web Services

SPA, Belgium (July 29, 2022) – CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Racing are preparing to step onto one of the biggest stages in all of GT racing as the Presenting Sponsor of the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa – part of SRO Motorsports’ Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The presence of CrowdStrike – both on track and off – will be strong throughout the event, held at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps July 29 through August 1. Spa is a 4.35-mile, 20-turn circuit that has played host to every major automobile series since it began hosting Formula One Grand Prix races in 1925.

CrowdStrike: Presenting Sponsor of Total Energies 24 Hours of Spa

Building on its five-year involvement with SRO – including its role as Official Internet and Cloud Security Provider – CrowdStrike is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa, known as the biggest GT3 race in the world. With more than 66 cars representing nine manufacturers, 60,000+ fans in attendance and broadcasts streamed around the world, the Total 24 Hours race brings global visibility to the CrowdStrike brand and racing endeavors.

CrowdStrike and the award winning CrowdStrike Falcon Platform continue to gain traction across the world, as CrowdStrike Falcon XDR recently won the Best Emerging Technology category for the SC Awards Europe 2022.

It’s the latest in a long line of industry awards for CrowdStrike. The CrowdStrike Falcon Platform provides advanced security to automatically stop data breaches and attacks like ransomware by protecting the most critical areas of risk: endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Those aspects will be among the topics of discussion at CrowdStrike’s first European CXO Summit at an SRO race weekend – an opportunity for an intimate group of security leaders to have conversations, network, and learn about the latest trends in cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike’s Chief Security Officer and President of Services, Shawn Henry, and Angelo Comazzetto, Principal in the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer (OCISO) at AWS, will lead the discussions at the Roundtable, which is a format repeated successfully at key CrowdStrike Racing events in SRO Motorsports America.

George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, and AWS Chief Information Security Officer CJ Moses – each racers themselves – also will meet with participants and guests during the weekend to further tie in CrowdStrike Racing’s involvement in SRO Motorsports worldwide.

Guests also will have the opportunity to experience the highlight events of the 24 Hours of Spa including a mid-week race car parade, trackside hospitality, track tours and more. A Mercedes-AMG with CrowdStrike Racing livery will lead the Mercedes contingent of the parade from the racetrack to through town and be on display in the paddock of the track throughout the weekend.

Among the sights around the circuit will be CrowdStrike branding and signage that will further cement the company’s presence in this year’s race. Among the locations are at the top of the famed Raidillon corner – one of the most action-packed and viewed portions of the track – and between turns 12 and 13 – the last corners before the track’s backstretch.

Competition, Endurance and Teamwork

Among the 65 cars entered in this year’s race is the No. 20 SPS automotive performance Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Kurtz, Valentin Pierburg, Tim Müller and Reema Juffali – the first Saudi Arabian female to earn a professional racing license – in the race’s Bronze Cup category.

A CrowdStrike-branded Mercedes-AMG also is the featured car on the official event poster for the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. The team is entering the endurance race with the momentum of success at this and other endurance races.

“The SPS automotive performance team already has a class win this year in GT World Challenge Europe so we’re full of confidence,” Kurtz said. “It’s also a landmark event for CrowdStrike as we take on a bigger role in SRO and in the European marketplace. This is a great opportunity to tell the CrowdStrike story of data protection and breach prevention in Belgium and beyond.”

This will be Kurtz’s third time competing in the 24-hour race with SPS automotive performance. The team earned top-10 finishes in the Pro/Am class in both 2020 and 2021.

Kurtz’s Mercedes-AMG isn’t the only entry at Spa that will sport the CrowdStrike name. A full CrowdStrike falcon racing livery will grace the No. 70 Leipert Motorsports Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2, raced by Gerhard Watzinger and Brendon Leitch in two 50-minute, single-driver races for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe championship.

CrowdStrike Racing participates in the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium from July 29-August 1. Watch the race, which starts on Saturday, July 30, live at totalenergies24hours.com.

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates.