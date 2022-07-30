Search
GMS Racing ARCA IRP Recap

By Official Release
0

Daniel Dye, No. 43 KIX Country, Solar-Fit Chevrolet

START: 6TH

FINISH: 4TH

Quote: “It was great going back to a short track tonight. IRP is one of those famous places I’ve heard a lot about, so I’m glad we were able to get a top-5 finish and rebound the way we did. Cool to have KIX, Solar-Fit, and Daytona Beach International Airport on the car tonight.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.



