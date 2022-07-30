Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

Taylor Gray ARCA Race Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Official Release
0

Friday, July 29
Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, .686-mile oval
Race: 11 of 20
Event: Reese’s 200 (200 laps, 137 miles)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

Start: 4th
Finish: 3rd

Taylor Gray qualified in the fourth position for the Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway Park. The 17-year-old quickly jumped up the order, climbing to second place in the outside lane after the drop of the green. However, a lack of lateral grip and a tight condition hindered the Ford Mustang in the race’s early stages. Falling back to third by the first mandatory stage break, Crew Chief Chad Johnston called for track bar and spring rubber adjustments in the hopes of freeing up the No. 17. Nonetheless, the problems would persist throughout the duration of the race. The Artesia, NM native persevered, holding steady in third place and crossing the line with a podium finish.

Next event: General Tire Delivers 100 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York on August 19 at 6:00 p.m. ET.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleGMS Racing ARCA IRP Recap
Next articleGMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category